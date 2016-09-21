Champaign council unanimously OKs rezoning near Country Fair

Photo by: Niko Dugan illustration/The News-Gazette The intersection of Springfield and Mattis avenues, with the northeast corner, which the Champaign City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to rezone from residential to commercial, highlighted in stripes. (Imagery courtesy Champaign County GID Consortium/DigitalGlobe; Map data courtesy Google.)

CHAMPAIGN — In disagreement with a recommendation from the plan commission, the Champaign City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to rezone four properties near the intersection of Springfield and Mattis avenues, changing the designation of the properties at 1709 Union St. and 1706, 1708 and 1714 W. Springfield Ave. from residential to commercial.

Several council members said it was a difficult decision to make. The plan commission voted 5-2 Sept. 7 to recommend that the council reject changing the zoning in that part of District 4, saying the rezoning wouldn't be compatible with the surroundings and mostly single-family homes nearby. It also noted that it wouldn't align with the city's comprehensive plan or the LaSalle Criteria, a set of criteria established in a state Supreme Court case.

Three audience members expressed support of the rezoning, and none came out in disagreement. The project's developers presented the positive effects the rezoning would have, including improved drainage and blockage of light, noise and litter pollution — by erecting shrubbery and an 8-foot cedar fence — and generally making the area a good buffer for the nearby neighborhood.

Council member Clarissa Fourman said she couldn't imagine any residential complex on that corner.

"Imagine what that would look like if you drive by," she said. "I think that would be terrible."

Council member Michael La Due previously met with the developers and said they live in the area and don't want to disrespect it.

Despite the unanimous vote, some council members didn't completely agree with the rezoning.

"This probably isn't the best and most logical use of that land," said council member Greg Stock, who represents the district that includes the affected area. But he said no one came to him expressing disagreement: "Not one person has contacted me, and I think that speaks volumes."

Council member Tom Bruno said no one complained to him either, but he would have supported it either way.

"That corner doesn't make sense to me for future residential," he said. "That (the corner's) not already commercial is pretty surprising."

Mayor Deb Feinen noted that a zoning disagreement was expressed at the plan commission meeting, and those opinions were being taken into account.

Council member Will Kyles said he didn't want anyone to perceive the vote as a slight against the plan commission; others agreed.

"We all respect the planning committee and continue to do so," Feinen said.