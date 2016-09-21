Coming soon to downtown Champaign: Indian cuisine

Other Related Content Escobar's sets Aug. 31 as final day

CHAMPAIGN — Coming soon to 6 E. Columbia Ave.: Indian cuisine.

Khoinoor Indian Restaurant and Lounge will open at the address that until last month housed Escobar’s, developer Michael Markstahler said Tuesday.

The restaurant will be owned and operated by Meena Ghimire and son Ujjwol Ghimire. Plans are to open sometime before December, Ujjwol Ghimire said.

It will become the Nepalese American family’s second C-U eatery, following the 2013 launch of Sitara Indian Restaurant and Lounge in downtown Urbana.