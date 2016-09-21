County engineer seeking $75,000 to fix Urbana bridge

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue will ask the county board Thursday for $75,000 to fix this bridge on Country Club Road in unincorporated north Urbana after an inspections done after it was involved in a construction accident a week ago revealed it to be unsafe.

URBANA — Champaign County Board members will be asked Thursday to appropriate $75,000 for emergency repairs to a bridge in unincorporated north Urbana that carries about 3,400 vehicles daily.

The bridge, over the Saline Branch near Busey Woods, was damaged Sept. 14 when a construction vehicle owned by the Norfolk Southern Railway caught a piece of the rail and tore it loose from the structure on Country Club Road, said Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue.

While investigating the obvious damage to the bridge, Blue said he noticed less-visible damage underneath the structure.

"I went out there to take a look at the rail because we were trying to figure out how we're going to fix this because it was built in the 1970s and rehabbed in the '90s to put on a kind of triangular piece," he said. "They poured these inserts that the rail screws right into the concrete. So he basically sheered off the bolts and pulled those inserts right out of the concrete.

"I'm thinking this isn't simply bolting the rail back on. We've got to fix this thing. So I'm over there looking at it and I go underneath and I go, 'Holy cow. What's going on here?'

"We've got metal shell pilings, a 12-inch tube that they drive into the ground with a piledriver and then they fill them up with concrete and then you've got your piers for your piling. But the metal shell around the concrete was corroded to an extent that it alarmed me to say the least."

The corrosion, Blue said, is just beneath the bridge deck where pilings meet the bridge pier cap.

"I think it's from all the salt that's been dumped on that bridge for years," he said. "It leaked through the joints and got onto the pier caps."

Blue said he believes the problem can be fixed fairly easily by wrapping each of the pilings in about 2 feet of concrete.

"I don't know what we would do if we had to replace that bridge," he said. "I don't know that we would be able to build a bridge in a similar fashion today. To rebuild that bridge, I would think it would be at least a million bucks.

"And we're probably talking a $100,000 to encase those pilings."

That cost will be shared equally by the county and Urbana Township.

The expense of reattaching the damaged rail should be covered by the railroad company's insurance, he said.

Blue said he hopes the emergency bridge work can be done in October and that it will require only a few days of work.

He said he didn't know how much longer the bridge had before incurring major structural damage.

"The concrete is bearing the weight of the piling under the bridge. I don't think that's an issue," he said. "But say we got a big flood and you get a lot of side pressure on those pilings, that concrete isn't real good at taking the flex. It's good for bearing the load but if we would have a flood under there and say a tree would float downstream and got caught on those pilings, that would be something that could cause a major issue."

With the emergency work, Blue said the bridge "probably has another 20 or 25 years."

"We actually got a memo from the state about this last year, that a lot of these metal shelled pier pilings had been corroding at an alarming rate and that we needed to watch this," he said. "This bridge is on a four-year cycle as far as inspections so we hadn't looked at it since the memo. So when I saw it I said, 'Yep, that's what IDOT is talking about.' So we're going to take care of it before something gets down there and causes an issue."