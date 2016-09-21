Gibson City golf course for sale

GIBSON CITY — A public golf course in Gibson City is up for sale, and if no buyer can be found soon, it might end up closing, its owner said.

Doug Brucker of Sibley, who has owned the Railside Golf Course on Gibson City’s north side for four years, confirmed Wednesday he is trying to sell the 18-hole, 197-acre course, along with its clubhouse, which features a pro shop, restaurant, lounge and 150-seat banquet facility.

Brucker said he hopes to sell it to someone who intends to keep it as a golf course.

“The main goal is to sell it as a turn-key operation,” Brucker said. “We want to sell it as a golf course. I mean, we don’t want to do anything else. That’s our main goal is to sell it as a golf course.”

But if no buyer can be found soon, Brucker said, there is a “good chance” he will end up closing the course, which has been in operation since 1993.

Brucker, the course’s third owner, said a gradual decline in golfers using the course has prompted him to try to sell it. Brucker said the popularity of golf has been steadily decreasing nationwide since the sport’s peak years when Tiger Woods was dominating the PGA Tour.

“The whole golf industry’s way down,” Brucker said. “It just takes 5 1/2, six hours to play a round of golf, and the millennials don’t want to play as much, I guess.”