The Health Reporter Is In: Sept. 21, 2016

With the city of Urbana going more environmentally-friendly and buying its first electric vehicle, I’m wondering just how good or bad the air quality is in Champaign County?

A: The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency says the critical pollutant in Champaign County is the warm weather respiratory irritant ozone.

The county received a grade of “D” for its number of high ozone days in the American Lung Association’s 2016 “State of the Air” report released this past spring.

That report looked at the two dominant air pollution sources in communities across the U.S., ozone and particle pollution, for 2012-2014.

For ozone pollution, Champaign County had nine orange days, meaning nine days on which the air was unhealthy to breath for people sensitive to ozone. There weren’t any red days (unhealthy for anyone) or purple days (very unhealthy for anyone) over the study period.

Nine orange days may not seem like a lot. But that added up to nine individual days when the air quality went above a level that’s recognized as safe, according to Janice Nolen, assistant vice president for national policy for the American Lung Association.

Sensitive to ozone are children (who still have developing lungs) and older adults, people who are active working or exercising outdoors and anyone with a chronic lung disease such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Ground-level ozone has been linked to worsening asthma, lung and throat irritation and other respiratory problems. It also affect the heart, Nolen said. More is still being learned about ozone, she said, but “the main thing is that it can actually shorten your life.”

The city of Urbana announced recently that the 2016 Mitsubishi i-MiEV it purchased to replace a pickup truck was a greener choice, and should save $800 on fuel costs based on 5,000 miles a year and eliminate about 5,250 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere a year.

Want to keep tabs on your air every day? Champaign is one of the 14 Illinois areas given daily local air quality condition updates here: airnow.gov