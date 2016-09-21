With help of horses, Amish houses hit the road

Video: Amish houses moved » more Videographer: John Dixon The Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Project moved two of the oldest Amish houses in Illinois from Arthur to the new site of the Illinois Amish Museum and Heritage Center, west of Chesterville on Tuesday Sept. 20, 2016. With the help of his drone, photo editor John Dixon shows what all went into the move. Image

ARTHUR — That old house sitting behind him on wheels hitched to eight Belgian Amish horses?

Yep, Ervin Yoder was born in it 80 years ago. His seven brothers and sisters were raised there, too.

"I guess you could say it's the maternity ward," Yoder joked Tuesday.

Built in 1865 by Moses Yoder, Ervin's great-grandfather, the oldest known Amish house in Illinois is getting a new address. On Tuesday, it and another home, built by early settler Daniel Schrock, were relocated to a lot just east of town, between Arthur and Chesterville on Illinois 133.

They are to become the cornerstones of the newly established Illinois Amish Museum and Heritage Center.

"This is amazing, we've been working for years for this," said Tom Vance, the museum's historic and restoration consultant.

Tuesday's event drew about 100 folks from the community, all jockeying for position with their smartphones to document the move, which almost never happened.

The Yoder home and the Schrock home, built in 1882, were nearly demolished in 1999. But thanks to the efforts of Ervin Yoder and Wilmer Otto, the president of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Foundation, the homes were saved and stored near Yoder's Amish Kitchen in Arthur until Tuesday. Yoder and Otto put together the funding — "It was five figures," Otto said — to preserve the homes.

"I like to see any building we can save be saved," Vance said. "These houses are so important to the early Amish heritage in Illinois. If these houses are lost, we've lost all the early Amish heritage."

After 17 years of work, organizers were able to secure the 5 acres between Arthur and Chesterville to house the museum, where locals and tourists will one day be able to learn about the history of the Amish in Illinois.

The museum is still "a work in progress," Otto said.

In addition to the Yoder and Schrock homes being donated, there are talks of a barn, workshop and an old Amish school joining them at the museum site.

But for now, there's still work to be done on the two historic homes. Both are deteriorating, and upkeep wasn't as steady as it should have bene while they were stored away the last 17 years. The plan is to restore them to their 19th-century appearance.

"The houses are basically all original," Vance said. "It's a matter of replacing walls and windows and things that have been modified and replacing bad siding. We've got to totally reconstruct the porches on the Yoder house."

Ervin Yoder lived in the home built by his great-grandfather until he got married at 25.

"I didn't think it was anything special when I was growing up," he said, but it got special treatment Tuesday.

A ceremony to commemorate the move began around 7:45 a.m. with the eight horses moving the Yoder home a couple hundred feet, from Moses Road and Sunshine Drive to the intersection of Moses and Illinois 133.

At 9 a.m, the houses were hitched to trucks and moved 3 miles east to the new site. Paxton's MCE House and Building Movers coordinated the relocation, along with Farmington's Balagna House Moving. The two-level Yoder home, which covers about 960 square feet, is estimated to weigh 45 tons. The 1,295-square-foot Schrock home, also two levels, tipped the scales at about 55 tons.

Illinois 133 was blocked in both directions for about an hour during the move. All the commotion attracted crowds at both the starting point and the eventual home of the museum, including Amish children from a nearby school.

"It just shows what Arthur is all about," said onlooker Denny Binion. "We've always had a very unique little town."

Vance and the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Foundation originally raised about $100,000 to get the project off the ground and were planning to submit a grant proposal to the state for a tourism attraction program until Illinois froze all grant money.

"We were originally looking for about $200,000, so we've got another $100,000 to raise," Vance said.

However long it takes, Ervin Yoder is pleased to see the history of his family, and those of all the Amish in Arthur, being celebrated.

"It's exciting that this is all happening now, but it's really the start of major growth for what will happen out there on the site," he said. "It'll become a major attraction to the community. We have thousands of people come here just because of our culture."