High School Confidential: Week 2

ALAH

A rained-out homecoming parade didn't dampen the students' enthusiasm as an astounding crowd attended the football game against Decatur Lutheran. After Saturday's alumni banquet, students kicked off their heels and danced the night away. The homecoming king was Shandon Herschberger, and the queen was Kimberly Davis. — Mary Huffman

Arcola

About 70 boys and girls ranging from preschool to sixth grade participated in the cheer team's annual Kiddie Camp leading up to Friday's performance at the football game against Argenta-Oreana. A special presentation for the parents of the Little Riders was held Thursday.

"Kiddie Camp was a chance to share the fun experience that I have as a high school cheerleader with the elementary girls and boys," senior co-captain Sophie Fishel said. "It was great to get all the kids together and have them perform in front of the community." — Claire Miller

Armstrong

The National Honor Society sponsored Suicide Prevention Week, putting up posters with statistics, facts and details of how to get help if necessary. A banner was hung in the cafeteria that read "Armstrong cares," with students writing what they would say to someone who needed help. English teacher Margie Ashcraft said: "Suicide is a definite problem in our area, and shedding light on the issue will help students understand and have compassion for other people who are struggling with this issue." — Holley Hambelton

Bement

The theme for Bement's homecoming: Space. Expect the gym to be crowded with aliens and moons during the coronation ceremony on Oct. 1. The lineup:

— Monday: Trade Places with a Teacher Day.

— Tuesday: Fake an Injury Day.

— Wednesday: Onesie Wednesday (favorite pajamas).

— Thursday: Space Day (dress as an astronaut, a Wookiee from "Star Wars," etc).

— Friday: good ol' Spirit Day (orange and blue). — Zac Wright

Bismarck-Henning

Custodian Bob Krage — or Bob the Builder as many students call him — has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The junior high and high school students, wanting to raise money to help with his medical expenses, came up with this: For every dollar donated, students can cast a vote for one teacher to kiss a cow. On Sept. 30, a junior high and high school teacher's name will be drawn.

Marissa Oxendine and Cody Miller solicited more donations at last week's volleyball match. "Me and Marissa were trying to raise money for a good cause, popularize it, let people know what the situation is," Miller said.

A "White Out" was held at Tuesday's volleyball match against Oakwood in honor of Krage. — Jeanna Russell

Blue Ridge

On Sept. 15, Blue Ridge had its first book club meeting in Don Anton's room. Anton, a freshman-sophomore English teacher, created the club — which is picking up new members each week — to encourage teenagers to read. — Kylie Moubry

Centennial

It's homecoming week, with the king and queen to be crowned at halftime of Friday's football game. Seniors running for king: Joe Davis, Trey Wilson, Jay Terry, James Williams and Alec Campbell. Seniors running for queen: Tashianna Williams, Gina Huss, Kayla Chanthavong, Gressa Olson and Dakota Karr. — Aryssa Harris

Cerro Gordo

The school's first Lip-Sync Battle, hosted by Cora Hyde and Marie Pijollet, was created by the junior class to raise money for prom. Students performed different songs, from Isaac Agar performing "Betrayed" from the movie to Chris Hoving singing Adele's "Hello" and Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off." — Emma Tuttle

Champaign Central

The school's drama department is taking on a tall task, to say the least. Three cast members — Seth Lerner, Ben Wendt and Jack Wierschem — are performing 37 Shakespeare plays in what should be a unique, high-energy, entertaining two-hour show on Sept. 22-23 (7 p.m.) and Sept. 25 (2:30 p.m.). — Walker Stillman

Chrisman

During the Chrisman-Scottland Junior High cross-country team's town run Sept. 9, a stray dog was severely injured when it was hit by a truck on Illinois 1. Head coach Andy Ruff stopped traffic to prevent further injury to the dog. The team contacted the OTIS Foundation, an animal shelter in Parke County, Ind., and used its help to find a veterinarian for the animal, which was also suffering from malnutrition and severe flea infestation. The dog was taken to an Indiana-based clinic, and the vet on duty stated that the dog would need surgery on one of his front and both back legs.

Surgery was successful. To help pay the bill, the team held a bake sale during last Saturday's Chrisman Days celebration, raising $487 that was given to the vet office on Sept. 15. — Briar Napier

Danville

Danville High School is now in full swing and moving swiftly as one body. Both teachers and students are collaborating together to make student base seminars to help us strive for excellence. For years, our extracurricular activities have always been the underdog, but our undefeated football team (the "Purge Boys") is now renewing pride in the Viking name (4-0). — Roy Staple

DeLand-Weldon

Senior soccer players JT Habel and Lauren Trimble were named Athletes of the Month. — Erika Smith

Fisher

This year's homecoming theme: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. The fun started Saturday when all classes decorated hallways and started float-building.

The homecoming court includes: freshman attendants Daneigh Burk and Austin Hickman; sophomore attendants Casey Wagner and Andrew Zook; junior attendants Kenzie Delaney and Alex Malek; and senior attendants Brittney Enos, Hannah Hires, Jansyn Hopkins and Cassidy Thomas; and Bryce Burk, Jesse Pedigo, Chase Vestal and Cale Zook.

Homecoming king and queen will be announced Wednesday, with the dance on Saturday. — Hannah Hires

GCMS

On Sept. 14, the Gibson City Rotary Club held a reception for the school's 2016-2017 foreign exchange student, Amanda Perin Fregonese. Amanda is from Brazil and is being hosted by the Harper and Ray families. Steve Salyards introduced Amanda, who shared that she is a little homesick but loves her host family and the friends she has made through playing tennis. — Jessalyn Davis

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Students and teachers showed school spirit by dressing in Buffalo gear to attend a leadership ceremony at Lake Land College on Thursday. Students making the trip included: Joe Rouse, Tyler Adkins, Cailey Horatschki, Dylann Hall, Rachel Winslow, Sydnie Spires, Gracie Liles, Emma Winslow, Zakk Dawson, Aubrey Jurumbo, Mary Key, Jon Munoz, Jacob Maskel, Willow Ray, Lacey Steinbaugh, Waylon Conrad, Keegan Wills, Connor Steinbaugh, Dustin Campbell and Wyatt Mosier. — Mary Key

Heritage

Auditions were held for "Cafe Murder," a production about a woman named Rosemary who is murdered in a fancy restaurant while celebrating her birthday with her sisters. The part of the maitre d' will be played by Sage Lundquist. Rosemary will be played by Sofie Schwink, and her sisters will be played by Mikaylah Likeric, Thomas Day, Laney Steele and Misty Robinson. Izaiyah Nelk, Vivian Brown, Olaf Schwink, Jordan Carter and Jolyn Jewell also have parts. The performances are Nov. 4-6.— Sofie Schwink

Judah Christian

The school's a capella group gained several new members, including freshman Laura Poetzel and sophomores Kyle Jordan, Josh Bergia and Courtnie Hilson. Also, the Spanish 5 class learned how to salsa dance thanks to teacher Senora Rogers. — Allison Conway

Mahomet-Seymour

The theme of Saturday's homecoming dance was Disney, so there were Disney characters and decorations throughout the gym. During coronation, seniors Hunter Crowley and Brooke Waldman, who were on homecoming court their sophomore year too, were crowned king and queen.

"My favorite part of coronation was when I found out that Hunter and I were queen and king together," Waldman said, "and since Hunter and I have been together for so long, it was nice to win something together." — Maddy Gates

Monticello

The king and queen senior candidates for this year's Haunted Homecoming were announced.

Queen candidates are Abbey Leischner, Rachael Lockmiller, Erika Miller, Emma Reeder and Leslie Taylor. King candidates are Isiah Florey, Nathan Graham, Caleb Hanson, Brent Buffenbarger and Jack Lienhart. — Jarron Roy

Oakwood

The homecoming court includes freshmen Chris Mann and Katelyn Young, sophomores Haven Harrison and Brennan Lehmkuhl and juniors Maggie Freeman and Jaydon Rose. The 10 senior king and queen nominees are Coltin Buckley, Haley George, Zach Anderson, Skyler Musson, Caden Billingsley, Rebecca Divan, Andrew Garrett, Brooke Mercer, Bryce Moore and Keighlee Brant. — Brooke Mercer

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

This week's homecoming festivities include dress-up days, macho volleyball and powder puff football, Alumni Hall of Fame induction and the parade. Friday night's football game is against Momence, and the dance is Saturday night. — Elisabeth Miller

Salt Fork

On Friday, the Salt Fork football team held a Chance Night for their late captain, Chance Kistler. Home and away fans proceeded to wear orange in honor of him. — Dawson LaBaw

St. Joseph-Ogden

Last Wednesday, seniors in Art IV took a field trip and spent the day at the Art Institute in Chicago. Students studied paintings and took in a lecture about the Depression era.

"My favorite part had to be seeing Van Gogh and Monet paintings," senior Paige Dalton said. "Getting to see all of the details up close was really awesome."

Asked about her favorite part, senior Carson Florey said: "Playing art bingo, going around the museum trying to find certain art with my friends and the food." — Zea Maroon

Rantoul

On Friday night, Student Council members gathered from all grades to decorate the building in preparation for homecoming week and its Wizard of Oz theme. Over 50 students and chaperones chipped in.

"Many hands, little sleep and teamwork helped decorate the entire school in under 12 hours." Student Council president Coley Wolken said. — Natalie Vaughan

Schlarman

Musician and composer Eric Genuis visited Schlarman last week. Between songs, Genuis spoke of his faith and how it relates to his music and the world we live in today. — Mathias Miles

Shiloh

The three schools of the Tri-County co-op — Shiloh, Oakland, Kansas — are coming together to celebrate Oakland's homecoming. Girls from all three schools will compete in powder puff football before a bonfire tonight. Homecoming activities wrap up with Friday's football game against Oblong in Oakland. — Shayne Smith

St. Thomas More

The Spanish Honors Society filled 55 handmade bags filled with toothbrushes, soap, socks, hair ties, combs, coloring books, crayons and stickers to give to children receiving vaccinations at the Francis Nelson Health Center in Champaign. The club's motto is "Amar es servir," which translates to "To love is to serve."

Senior Gauri Shankar, vice president of SHS, spent many hours sewing bags over the summer. "After sewing, raising money, buying items and finally filling the bags for the children, the reward of actually sending them to the Frances Nelson Health Center is incredible. Knowing that 55 children are going to go home with something that we made out of love, brings me so much joy." — Emily Roth

Tuscola

The Tuscola band, under the direction of Alison Bowen, took to the streets in preparation for the Oct, 7 homecoming parade. Drum major positions were also filled recently.

Said junior drum major Sydney Hoel: "As a band, we have a lot of potential, and I would love to see us all grow together in making music."

From freshmen like Jeffrey Reed to seniors like Trent Ponder and Isabel Miller, the band has about 40 members who practice five days a week. — Ashley Mattingly

Urbana

Homecoming week was a rousing success, capped by a dance on Saturday. The Class of 2017 won the float-building contest for the fourth consecutive year, the only class to complete an undefeated run at Urbana. Also, Fashion Disaster day was a success (l to r): Emma Diers, Liam Thomas,Diamond Palmer, David Owen, Brianna Burch, and Kalyn Nowlan. So was Jersey Day (right) with (l to r) Lateef Bridgewater, Pablo Diaz, and Ndumiso Madela.— Shelbert Nance

Uni High

The Student Services Office kicked off the next steps of the college application process for 61 seniors with SSO Senior Sunday, a two-hour event led by director of college counseling Lisa Micele.

Micele said the application process is more about the "exploration of one's self."

"While there are many tasks and deadlines to follown, it is doable ... AND it can be fun."

Senior Madison Gardner said: "Having a place where we are both getting the same information is really good because it provides a way for us to be on the same page as our parents".

Added senior John Harden: "It puts us (him and his parents) on the same page." — Sankhya Hirani

Unity

On Thursday, the Drama Department will present "The Miracle Worker," starring senior Christina Holderly as Helen Keller and junior Hannah Hamlin as her teacher, Annie Sullivan. The play is directed by John Tilford, who has been serving as Unity's Drama teacher for over 25 years. — Leah Gateley

Villa Grove

On Friday, senior players, cheerleaders, the pep band and color guard were recognized before the football game. At halftime, the varsity dance team held its annual Devilettes clinic and performed two routines. Finally, Villa Grove beat Tri-County to give new coach Joe Stokowski's his first win. — Karlee Reardon

Westville

Homecoming week highlights included the seniors winning Spirit Week and Brady Crain and Lexi Karuzis being recognized as homecoming king and queen. The court was made up of Crain, Ryne McFadden, Kaleb Pierce, Andrew Rothery, Tyler Smith, Alexis Biage, Kaylee Jones, Karuzis, Cassie Parker and Krista Smith. — Joshua Crowl