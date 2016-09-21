Judges receive reassignments

Photo by: The News-Gazette Jeff Ford Image

MONTICELLO — A longtime Champaign County judge has been named presiding judge for Piatt County now that another 6th Circuit judge will soon retire.

Chief Judge Dan Flannell said Wednesday that he's going to put Champaign County Judge Jeff Ford in charge in Piatt County when Macon County Judge Tim Steadman retires Dec. 5.

Steadman has been acting as presiding judge there since October 2015. Before that, DeWitt County Judge Karle Koritz and Flannell, who sits in Moultrie County, had handled the duties.

Although Judge Hugh Finson, who's been on the bench four years, is the resident judge from Piatt County, he is precluded from hearing any cases brought by the Piatt County state's attorney because his niece, Dana Rhoades, holds that office. For him to preside in those would constitute a conflict so he hears only civil cases in Piatt County.

Consequently, Flannell has assigned Finson to hear cases in other counties as needed. Flannell said in that early October Finson will go to Macon County four days a week and Piatt County one day until December, when he'll return to Champaign County for four days a week when Ford moves to Monticello.

Since April, Finson has been filling in for Judge Harry Clem in Urbana, who was out sick. Clem retired last week, and Public Defender Randy Rosenbaum was named to that vacancy on Tuesday.

Rosenbaum is scheduled to start Oct. 3.

Finson, a longtime Monticello attorney and former Piatt County state's attorney, was appointed to the bench in September 2012, filling the vacancy created that July by the death of longtime Judge John P. Shonkwiler.

In November 2014, Finson ran unopposed for the seat as a Republican.

Ford, 65, has been a judge for about 31 years. He was appointed an associate judge in Champaign County in 1985, appointed a circuit judge in 2005 and elected as a resident circuit judge in 2006.

Ford will sit in Monticello on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and in Urbana on Wednesday and Friday. He will continue to preside over drug court in Champaign County, which he has done since its inception in 1999.

Ford said he's happy to take on the new challenge but wanted to keep his drug court assignment in Champaign County. Drug court will move from Mondays to Wednesdays.

"I'm redoing the policies and procedures, redoing the participant handbook, and we have to be recertified by the Supreme Court," he said of paperwork that is due by the end of the year.

Ford said he also serves on several Supreme Court committees related to problem-solving courts, alcoholism and drugs, and mental health.

"It's not like I'm at a loss for other things to do," Ford said.