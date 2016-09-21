Unit 4 breaks ground on transportation facility
It was a time of celebration for staff of the Champaign Unit 4 School District's transportation department, as a large crowd gathered Wednesday to break ground on a long awaited new facility.
The structure will be located at 1301 Hagan St., which is about a block north of Bradley Avenue.
Unit 4 Director of Transportation James Barrett, who has been with the district for two years, said this day has been a long time coming for his employees.
Barrett said the amount of space for working on buses was very limited in the old facility.
Unit 4 Superintendent Judy Wiegand said the project has been discussed for at least 10 years. But she said having the funding available was part of the delay in making the new building a reality.
The transportation facility will come at a cost of $3.8 million and will be paid for with working cash bonds that were issued in 2012.
The building will also house the graphic service and food service departments...with a total of about 150 employees. The project is expected to be completed in March of next year.
