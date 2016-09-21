UPDATE: Champaign teachers, Unit 4 reach deal

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Westview Elementary fourth-grade teacher David Bales of Urbana enforces his point with his fist while carrying an American flag as Champaign teachers union members march up the sidewalk on New Street from Central High School to the Mellon Administration Building on Tuesday ahead of their ninth bargaining session with the district. Image

Morning update from Carol Vorel of WDWS 1400-AM:

The bargaining session between the Champaign Federation of Teachers and Unit 4 ended with the sides reaching a tentative contract agreement.

The sides released a statement this morning indicating a deal had been reached. Details were not released.

CFT president Jennifer White said the parties met with a federal mediator until 2 a.m. today, a nine-hour session.

***

CHAMPAIGN — Pamela Winters and her colleagues in the Champaign teachers union insist: They do not want to walk out of the classroom next month.

"Teachers never want to strike. We don't want to be away from the kids. We want to do our job, but we're not going to just take it," Winters, who teaches fourth grade at Robeson Elementary School, said Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by more than 200 members of the Champaign Federation of Teachers who picketed outside the Mellon Administrative Center.

Two weeks after an overwhelming majority of 800-plus CFT members voted in favor of authorizing the union to strike if necessary, teachers marched Tuesday from Central High School to Mellon. Their mission: to raise awareness about their bid to reach a fair settlement with the district — "hopefully, before we have to go on strike," said Jim Linnenburger, a computer science teacher at Centennial High School.

It wasn't just teachers marching Tuesday.

Joining them were members of other local unions, including the one representing graduate students who work and teach at the University of Illinois.

"We're here in solidarity. As part of the union movement, we know how important it is for unions to support each other because one union by itself is pretty weak," said Tariq Khan, a UI history graduate student. "I'm also here with my kids, who wanted to show support for their teachers."

While the Champaign school district wouldn't comment on the specifics of negotiations, school board President Chris Kloeppel said: "As a union member, Unit 4 parent and board member, I have tremendous respect for the work of our educators. We are committed to work toward a fair contract in collaboration with" the CFT.

Winters said Tuesday's rally, held on the day of the ninth bargaining session, was about more than just a new contract, which teachers have been without since their agreement expired on June 30.

"I have been in the district for 20 years and even had a different career first. Education is important, and it seems like every time we come to contract negotiations, there is something they can't negotiate," she said. "There's always a reason, and it's happened every time since I've been in the district.

"Here we go again. We just want to be respected. We have college educations, and I feel like this is personal. I feel disrespected in this job, and that hurts. ... Why do we have to go through this every time our contract comes up?"

Despite the frustration, teachers won't be absent from class anytime soon. Before a strike happens, both the union and the district must publicly post their proposals — by Sept. 27 — and then wait at least another seven days.

Meanwhile, Unit 4 agreed to terms Monday night with the union representing support personnel, such as bus drivers, secretaries and teacher's aides.

The tentative contract with the Champaign Educational Support Professionals (CESP) includes contributions toward single coverage health insurance premiums for employees and leave for members seeking teacher licensure, among other things.