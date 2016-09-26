Campustown shootings: 'Senseless'

CHAMPAIGN — What was supposed to be a celebratory first day in office for Illinois’ new chancellor instead has Robert Jones tending to a tragedy.

“A life has been taken. Four others have had their own forever changed. The families and friends who know them are shaken,” Jones wrote in an email to faculty, staff and students Sunday afternoon.

“We can all understand the grief and shock of those who knew the young man killed last night and the pain and fear of the others who were injured,” he went on to write. “We can offer them our support, our sympathy and our compassion.”

A Mundelein man was killed as he walked on the University of Illinois campus early Sunday. George Korchev, 22, was the victim of gunfire apparently intended for someone else following an argument during an apartment party.

A patient care tech who recently passed his Nursing Board exam, Mr. Korchev was to have begun a position today as a registered nurse at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, hospital President Dominica Tallarico said in a statement.

“George was a valuable team member who was loved by his patients and known as a skilled, empathetic and selfless caregiver,” Tallarico said.

Two of the shooting victims, both men, have connections to the UI. One is a graduate student and one is a young research associate at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, according to campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler.

Champaign police are looking for people involved in two shootings — one in the 300 block of East Green Street that happened about 12:38 a.m. and a second about 30 minutes later in the 700 block of South State Street. They’re believed to be related.

Police said a total of five people were shot. A sixth was hit by a passing vehicle as she and the driver both fled the gunfire on East Green Street. The driver, who was also fleeing from the shooting, came forward Sunday and has been “completely cooperative” with law enforcement, police said.

Of the four surviving victims, three had been discharged by early Sunday evening and one remained hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The shootings broke the end of a two-month stretch of relative calm for battle-weary Champaign police. The last report of a person being hit by gunfire prior to Sunday morning was on July 23.

“These senseless acts of violence cannot be tolerated,” Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb said Sunday. “We are actively pursuing all leads and will continue to work with area law enforcement agencies to hold these individuals accountable for their criminal acts of violence.”

Preliminary investigations suggest that an argument took place during an apartment party in the 300 block of East Green Street. The argument moved outside to a parking lot, east of the post office, where a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Police said the people who were shot were not involved in the fight. Mr. Korchev was walking near the area when the shots were fired.

“We expect Saturday night to be a time of comfort here at the University of Illinois,” said Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel of the Chabad Center for Jewish Life. “When something like this happens, it shatters our sense of security.”

Green Street between Third and Fourth was reopened to traffic by about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, but crime scene investigators spent several hours collecting evidence in the parking lot outside the apartment building and the post office parking lot, just west of that.

Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig said firefighters were called to the scene in the 300 block of East Green Street on Sunday morning to treat possible biohazards left at the scene following the shooting at that location.

“After the police were finished, we were sent to the location to take care of the blood there,” Ludwig said on Sunday afternoon. “We sprayed the blood with a product that kills any living organisms that might be in the blood, including HIV and hepatitis. Then we flushed it with copious amounts of water. We wanted to make sure the area was safe for our citizens.”

Campustown remained in a state of shock Sunday, as mourners gathered for an early evening vigil in the Quad and students tried to cope with what they saw and heard.

“What is scary is the realization that, but for the grace of God, I could easily have been that bystander who got shot here,” Pedro Sanderson, 22, of Lisle said while walking his dog along East Green Street on Sunday afternoon. “We need a world without guns.”

Said Eric Jones, 20, of Orland Park: “The lesson to be learned from this is: If you are going to have a party, put all your guns away,” he said.

Anyone who was at the party or who may have witnessed the shootings is urged to contact the Champaign Police Investigations Division at police@champaignil.gov or by phone at 217-351-4545.