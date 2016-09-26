Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Champaign middle-schooler struck by vehicle

Mon, 09/26/2016 - 4:02pm | Tim Mitchell

CHAMPAIGN — A middle school cross-country runner was being treated after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Champaign police reported that the boy, a runner on the Jefferson Middle School cross-country team, was hit at 3:35 p.m. Monday at John and Hollycrest.

Officials at Jefferson Middle School had no comment at this time.

