Champaign middle-schooler struck by vehicle
CHAMPAIGN — A middle school cross-country runner was being treated after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.
Champaign police reported that the boy, a runner on the Jefferson Middle School cross-country team, was hit at 3:35 p.m. Monday at John and Hollycrest.
Officials at Jefferson Middle School had no comment at this time.
