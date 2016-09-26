Hit-and-run investigation: Urbana police impound stolen vehicle

Photo by: Urbana police This still image of surveillance video shows the hit-and-run truck westbound on University Avenue in the 700 block of West University in Urbana. Image

URBANA — Urbana police have impounded a pickup truck they believe might have been involved in a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.

According to police, a 43-year-old Chrisman man identified Monday as Jason S. Doggett was struck by a light-colored truck while washing the windows of the bridge that goes from the Carle Clinic South Annex to Carle Hospital.

Doggett, who police say remained in critical condition Monday, was standing in the roadway around 6 a.m. while a co-worker provided traffic control on West University Ave.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, acting on a tip about “a suspicious vehicle” from a resident, Urbana police were dispatched to a home in the 1400 block of Beech Street.

“A resident in the area reported that the truck appeared to have struck something and was not normally parked in the neighborhood,” Urbana police Sgt. Harley Rutledge said Monday.

Upon arrival, Rutledge said, officers found that the unoccupied truck had “significant” front-end damage consistent with the hit-and-run.

They also learned that it had been stolen on Sept. 9 from the 400 block of Urbana’s MacArthur Drive, Rutledge added.

“The vehicle was ultimately impounded for processing,” he said.

Police did not disclose any details about the driver’s identity. Rutledge said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320.

Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or text “CCTip” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

Earlier story, from Saturday ...

URBANA — A truck hit a window washer at Carle on Saturday morning, and drove off.

About 6 a.m., Urbana police officers found a Chrisman man with extensive injuries in the 600 block of West University Avenue.

The victim, 43, is hospitalized in critical condition. Urbana police did not give his name.

There was at least one witness to the hit-and-run, as well as surveillance video footage.

The Chrisman man had been standing in the roadway washing the windows of the bridge that goes from the Carle Clinic South Annex to Carle Hospital on the north side of University Avenue, said Lt. Richard Surles. He said some safety measures were in effect, but decined to specify what they were.

A witness said the victim was struck by an older, white, full-size truck, possibly a Chevrolet.

The vehicle did not stop and continued west on University Avenue, the witness said.

Surveillance video from Carle Hospital and the University of Illinois shows a truck matching the description traveling west on University around time of the accident.

Video also shows what appears to be the same truck failing to stop for the red light at Goodwin and University shortly after the accident.

The surveillance video will be provided to the public later to assist in identifying the truck.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320.

Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or text “CCTip” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).