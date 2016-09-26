UI chancellor on shootings: 'Very, very saddened by it'

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Robert Jones moves the chair at his desk to gt to his computer in his office at Swanlund Administration Building Monday, September 26, 2016. Image Gallery

CHAMPAIGN — It wasn’t the kind of “first” University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones was expecting on his first night in town.

A middle-of-the-night text from one of his staff brought terrible news: the Green Street shooting early Sunday that left one man dead and five others injured.

A restless Jones was awake anyway but said the news was “unsettling,” to say the least.

“Ultimately these kinds of things happen in any community, but I wasn’t anticipating something like that on the day prior to my first day on the job,” he told The News-Gazette Monday morning. “I was very, very saddened by it, and my thoughts and prayers go out to all the victims, particularly the young man who lost his life.”

Jones took part in calls with local police and sent out messages to students and the campus community on Sunday before his first official day on the job.

He said he’s had “far too much experience (with) these kinds of tragedies,” notably a fire at the University of Minnesota that claimed the lives of three students while he was in charge of student affairs. Another student visiting Minnesota died after falling out of a bunk bed, he said.

But “this is the first time I’ve actually had to deal with a shooting,” he said.

Settling into his office amid boxes yet to be unpacked, Jones said he wanted to make sure students and the entire community were kept informed with accurate information and to remind them that help was available.

“These things, even if the general student body may not know the victims, it touches the community in very profound ways,” he said. “It’s part of our responsibility to make sure that every member of this community is safe and that we make them aware of resources when these kinds of things happen and that we reach out and let them know that we care — and remind them of what they need to do to keep themselves safe.”

He said the incident was a “reflection of contemporary issues that can be brought to bear in almost any community. We can’t lose sight of that as we work with our police department and our mayor to keep citizens and our students safe.”

He said members of his staff will be at Tuesday night’s student vigil on the Quad, and he will try to make if it his schedule permits.

“We’ll be having ongoing dialogues and conversation about this in the months ahead,” he said.