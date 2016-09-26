Urbana man pleads guilty to wife's murder

URBANA — An Urbana man has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in May.

Shaun Michael Thomas, 38, who listed an address in the 1700 block of East Olympian Road, admitted killing his wife, Jessica Thomas, 37.

Thomas had faced a sentence of between 20 of 60 years in prison. As part of a plea agreement, State's Attorney Julia Rietz agreed she would recommend his sentence be no more than 45 years.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Tom Difanis on Nov. 30.

On June 1, Champaign County sheriff's deputies did a welfare check at the Thomas home when she failed to show up for work.

They found Mrs. Thomas' body in a plastic tote.

Shortly thereafter, Shaun Thomas walked into the sheriff's office, turned himself in and confessed to killing his wife.

"He admitted that he killed her by choking her after the couple argued about the use of the car," Rietz said. "He then went to Wal-Mart and purchased a large plastic tote and put her body in the tote and taped the lid shut. He saw the squad cars at the residence and realized her body would be found and turned himself in."

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Mrs. Thomas died of asphyxiation.