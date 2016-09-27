Candidate Q&As: Champaign County auditor

Today is the second in a series highlighting high-profile races with area ties. This time, it's the Champaign County auditor's race, where Republican incumbent John Farney faces Democratic challenger George Danos.

John Farne y

Republican, rural Urbana

1. What makes you more qualified to serve as auditor than your opponent?

Experience and leadership.

I have served as Champaign County auditor since 2012. During that time, the county auditor's office has restored its credibility and become a trusted partner in county government. Since 2012, the office has been recognized multiple times by the Government Finance Officers Association with their Award of Financial Reporting Achievement, the Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting, and the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Financial Reporting. Champaign County is one of only three counties in Illinois to receive multiple awards each year since 2013.

I have assembled a staff that is knowledgeable and well respected. Of the six employees in the office, only one, the senior accountant, is in the position they held in 2012. My chief deputy, Barbara Ramsay, CPA, is an internationally respected government accountant who previously served in school and city administrations. The county auditor's office has its strongest, most diverse team ever. We were nearly starting from scratch in 2012 and are now being recognized for our work on a national stage.

I have been instrumental in starting the process of replacing our aging and antiquated accounting system. I have been at the table in more than three dozen meetings with various users of the system to develop an assessment of what a new system would need to incorporate. Failure of the accounting system would be catastrophic to county government, and we may be operating on borrowed time. We need to have the right people in place to move forward quickly. With nearly 10 years of county employment, I don't have to be brought up to speed on the issue.

I have implemented changes to the county's financial policies, bringing them up to date with GAAP and GASB. The county auditor now issues a quarterly report and a popular annual financial report. I have begun posting the county's checkbook online. We have implemented electronic bill payments — a program that even pays a rebate back to the county just for paying its bills.

I am an active and hands-on leader. Elected officials and department heads know they can reach out to me directly. I meet regularly with the County Treasurer and County Administrator to ensure we are all up to speed on the financial issues of the day. The county board chair and county board members are in and out of my office on a daily basis, receiving information and keeping tabs on the pulse of county government.

In addition to what one might think of as the traditional role of the county auditor, I have taken on leadership responsibilities within county government. I actively served as a member of the "Green Certification Committee", working with department heads to achieve "Green" certification for the Brookens Administrative Center by practices and policies in place that are environmentally sound, in many ways there is a related cost savings. I serve as a member of the United Way team for county government. Under this team's leadership, Champaign County saw a 200 percent increase in employee giving, and was recognized as ECC of the Year by Champaign County United Way. Those efforts continue today. I also work with the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency to implement best practices in reporting disaster expenses. Utilizing experiences learned through the Gifford tornado, Champaign County is now in much better position to recoup local dollars following a disaster.

Finally, I'm actively engaged in leadership within the Champaign County community, volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America at the local and council levels and serving on the Parent Teacher Club board at Holy Cross School in Champaign, and previously serving as a trustee at the High School of St. Thomas More.

2. What is the greatest need in the auditor's office at this time?

The top priority of a new term would be completion of the work under way to replace the county's accounting system. The current system is nearly four decades old and vastly out of date and inefficient for taxpayers. Under my leadership, we have begun the process of addressing our system needs. It is imperative that the county auditor be a leader in this process, bringing all players involved to the table, and collaborating to ensure the best product is procured for county government. I will continue to use the networking and relationships I have built in nearly 10 years of county employment to make sure that happens.

3. Why should the auditor remain an elected position?

Illinois law assigns the duties of county auditor to act as an important watchdog protecting millions of taxpayer dollars. An elected, independent county auditor is an essential check and balance to protect taxpayers from potentially irresponsible or even nefarious action by appointed or elected officials. As an independently elected official, the county auditor reports to voters, not to the county board or their employees. The county auditor has the ability to speak freely on county finances, without fear of losing one's job for pointing out what may be unpleasant, or even criminal. An elected auditor has the incentive to continuously improve the office, looking for inefficiencies, and strive for excellence as we report to the voters every four years.

4. What changes do you expect to institute in the office over the next four years?

It is not possible to be more clear, replacing the county's accounting system must be the priority over the next four years. The accounting system touches every part of county government. Its failure would bring the county government, from law enforcement to marriage certificates, to a complete standstill. Furthermore, I will oversee an expansion of the county's electronic vendor payment system. Previously, all vendors were paid by printed check, sent through the mail, handled by numerous employees, causing a burden on printing and labor costs. Since October 2015, through a partnership I developed with a local bank, the county has paid over $1.8 million electronically. In addition to saving time and print costs, the program pays a rebate back to the county, similar to what you might see with personal credit cards. Finally, this isn't a change, but a continuation of recognition of excellence in financial reporting. (Please note, recognition of excellence in financial reporting is analyzed by bond rating agencies and can affect the rate of interest the county pays on its debt. The importance of striving for excellence in financial reporting to help minimize expense cannot be underestimated as future County revenues are forecast to decline.)

5. Does the auditor need to have advanced degrees in accounting and government finance in order to be qualified?

No, it is my belief, and the results show, that advanced degrees are not necessary to operate an award winning county auditor's office. In fact, a majority of the county auditors in Illinois do not hold advanced degrees. Having a diverse background, including solid understanding of government operations, basic accounting principles, communication skills and leadership makes a great county auditor. Since 2012, the county auditor's Office and I have been recognized multiple times by the GFOA with their Award of Financial Reporting Achievement, the Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting, and the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Financial Reporting. Beginning with our award in FY2013, Champaign County is one of only three counties in Illinois to receive multiple awards each year.

Champaign County, under both Republican and Democrat leadership, has a history of excellence in the county auditor's office, along with a wide variety of backgrounds and degrees.

While I respect anyone who chooses to pursue an advanced degree in a subject matter that interests them, I do not believe it is necessary to hold such a degree to be qualified, and more importantly, successful, as County Auditor.

George Danos

Democrat, Champaign

1. What makes you more qualified to serve as auditor than your opponent?

I am a licensed CPA accountant who works in the private sector for a trusted Big Four firm. My formal education is in economics, actuarial science, and accounting; all at the University of Illinois. In my daily work, I deploy the methods of Extracting, Transforming & Loading (ETL) large data sets, which will allow me to place all county expenditures online with the new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to come. The current online checkbook will then be superseded, thus forfeiting the belated $10,000 effort of the current auditor.

2. What is the greatest need in the auditor's office at this time?

As Champaign County taxpayers, we need a capable watchdog as auditor. A professional accountant who has no history of collegiality with the county employees would have maintained the professional skepticism and curiosity to audit the county-issued credit cards monthly rather than rely on an external tip to catch improper, personal charges.

The current auditor had to get reimbursed after the county was made to pay such charges for a man who worked across the hall from him — and did so for charges that went on for four months, starting in September and continuing all the way through December. An online checkbook might have allowed a concerned citizen to alert the auditor's office earlier, although the auditor should have discovered this first. As auditor, I would personally examine the statements monthly as they get posted.

3. Why should the auditor remain an elected position?

The auditor should be both qualified and independent. Only elections allow for the possibility of having both qualities in the auditor; neither, however, is guaranteed. We need 1) qualified candidates from the finance sector to step forward and run — or be recruited by the local parties and 2) an auditor who is independent in fact and appearance. Normally, a public accountant could not serve as auditor if even a relative had a position of financial authority with the client. An appointed auditor would himself be subordinate to the authority of the County Board that hired him. That, to me, is an irremediable threat to auditor independence.

Still, there is the possibility of a candidate facing familiarity threats when elevated for partisan reasons by one of the parties. The electorate has to be discerning and choose someone who will be inquisitive, firm, and objective, rather than collegial with those whom he audits.

4. What changes do you expect to institute in the office over the next four years?

— Strengthening internal — especially preventive — controls and conveying the message to all countywide employees that the auditor is an active and firmly objective overseer of county finances. I expect to reduce the number of outstanding county-issued credit cards and will personally examine their itemizations.

— Creating a searchable online checkbook and credit card register.

— Overseeing and assisting directly the transition to a new accounting system that is part of the larger Enterprise Resource Planning system to come.

— Maintaining active professional certification for both the auditor and the chief deputy auditor. This requires dedicating time to Continuing Professional Education (CPE). Both should have active-status CPAs.

— Making regular outreach to the private sector to enlist its knowledge base and hear its concerns for the sake of the office and of the county as a whole.

5. Does the auditor need to have advanced degrees in accounting and government finance in order to be qualified?

Indeed, we ought to have as professional an elected auditor as we can have. This is especially true when the next auditor will serve during a time of heavy transition to a new, upgraded accounting system, which requires more work and entails the risk of information loss. An actual accountant will vouchsafe the integrity of the data and work in the trenches alongside the staff. As home to the University of Illinois, Champaign County ought to have qualified candidates in every election cycle.

Our most successful auditors in the past have either had an advanced degree in Economics, had work experience in the auditor's office, or attained a designation (Certified Public Finance Officer). That is not the case today. But when elected, I will be our first CPA auditor.

I do not favor a statewide statutory requirement that the auditor have such degrees. That could prove onerous for smaller counties.