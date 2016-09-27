DACC trustees to vote on $15.32 million budget

DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College trustees will vote on whether to adopt a budget for the 2016-17 fiscal year at their meeting today.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in Vermilion Hall, Room 302, at DACC, 2000 E. Main St., Danville

The proposed operating budget — unrestricted funds that pay for salaries, benefits, contractual services, utilities and other day-to-day expenses — would spend about $15.32 million — about 6.2 percent less than last year's budget of about $16.33 million.

According to President Stephen Nacco and Finance Director Tammy Clark-Betancourt, the college was forced to eliminate positions and make cuts wherever possible due to the state budget impasse.

This year, tuition and fees are expected to make up about 46.9 percent of the operating budget revenues — up from 41.2 percent last year.

Back in March, trustees approved a $10 per-credit-hour tuition hike, bringing the total rate to $125 per credit hour, which was estimated to bring in an additional $400,000 for the college if enrollment remained the same.

Local property taxes are expected to make up about 34.6 percent of revenues, while revenue from state appropriations are expected to dip to about 14.3 percent.

The proposed tax rate would be about 61.96 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, depending on the equalized assessed valuation of property in the district. That's down from the current rate of 62.35 cents.