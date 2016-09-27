Felon found with gun faces habitual-criminal charge

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Charles L. Thomas

URBANA — A convicted felon found to have a gun early Tuesday has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.

If convicted of that Class X charge, Charles L. Thomas, 43, of the 1400 block of West Kirby Avenue, Champaign, could go to prison for six to 30 years.

A Champaign police report said an officer stopped a car near Sangamon and Crescent drives about 1 a.m. Tuesday because it had only one headlight. A canine alerted to the presence of contraband in the car, and Thomas, the passenger, admitted he was carrying a gun.

Police found a loaded semiautomatic handgun at his feet with a round in the chamber. Thomas told police he had the gun for a week and was holding it for a friend but declined to identify the friend.

Because he has felony convictions, including burglary and aggravated battery, Thomas is not allowed to possess a weapon.

Judge Brett Olmstead set Thomas' bond at $75,000 and told him to be back in court Nov. 1.