Felon found with gun faces habitual-criminal charge
URBANA — A convicted felon found to have a gun early Tuesday has been charged with being an armed habitual criminal.
If convicted of that Class X charge, Charles L. Thomas, 43, of the 1400 block of West Kirby Avenue, Champaign, could go to prison for six to 30 years.
A Champaign police report said an officer stopped a car near Sangamon and Crescent drives about 1 a.m. Tuesday because it had only one headlight. A canine alerted to the presence of contraband in the car, and Thomas, the passenger, admitted he was carrying a gun.
Police found a loaded semiautomatic handgun at his feet with a round in the chamber. Thomas told police he had the gun for a week and was holding it for a friend but declined to identify the friend.
Because he has felony convictions, including burglary and aggravated battery, Thomas is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Thomas' bond at $75,000 and told him to be back in court Nov. 1.
