Harvest Market to open Oct. 6

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign’s newest grocery store has set its grand opening date: Thursday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m.

Harvest Market, the centerpiece of the Carriage Center development at 2029 South Neil Street, will become Niemann Foods’ first “concept” grocery store.

With two levels and 58,000 square feet of space, it’s considerably larger than C-U’s Niemann-owned County Market stores, including the one at 312 West Kirby Ave. that closed on Sept. 10 as workers put the finishing touches on Harvest Market, a half-mile away.

Among Harvest Market’s features: an in-store restaurant (“The Farmhouse”), a space for food demonstrations, taste testing and cooking instruction (“The Nook”) and free wi-fi in the upper mezzanine.