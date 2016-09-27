Investigation into Campustown shootings 'a slow process'

Image Gallery: Campustown Shooting » more Photo by: Holly Hart Scene of a shooting that occurred at approximately 12:38 a.m. in the 300 block of East Green Street, Sunday, September 25, 2016. Resulting in one death and three wounded. Other Related Content Campustown shootings: 'Senseless'

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police have been working around the clock since early Sunday to determine who may been involved in a fight outside a Campustown apartment that left one man dead and three others injured by gunfire.

They now believe the shootings on Green Street were not related to another that occurred about a half-hour later several blocks to the west on State Street.

“We are still looking for people that were there and still looking to talk to anybody who may have information,” said Lt. Dave Shaffer, head of the Champaign Police Department’s investigations division.

Shaffer was referring to a party that was going on inside an apartment at 306 1/2 E. Green St. during which an argument started.

Around 12:30 a.m., that argument spilled outside into a parking lot on the west side of the building, turned physical and precipitated the shots that led to the death of George Korchev, 22, of Mundelein, who was walking on a pathway adjacent to the Boneyard Creek on the north side of the apartment.

Three other people near Mr. Korchev also sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Shaffer said police do not have as much information about a party on South State Street near John Street where a woman was shot about 1:08 a.m.

“We have not gotten a ton of cooperation. We have very limited information on that. What little we do have does not connect it to the Green Street shooting,” Shaffer said, unable to theorize what may have precipitated gunfire there.

In the State Street incident, the woman received a minor gunshot wound to the leg, he said, and was treated and released.

While both incidents remain under investigation, Shaffer said police have been focusing on finding the persons involved in the Green Street shootings.

“The thing at the UI has been all hands on deck for our division and the Street Crimes Task Force,” Shaffer said.

“We know the party was attended by a large number of people and we really need to talk to people who were present,” he said, repeating a familiar refrain from other shootings the department has investigated in the last two years.

“We are still sifting through a lot of information and video. We are progressing but it’s a slow process.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. Those who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward can contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 TIPS or 373tips.com, or text “CCTIP” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters are completely anonymous. All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.