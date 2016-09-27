Jim Dey: Judges always vying for last word in disputes

Here's the story of two cases that have crept back in the news.

The proposed Independent Map Amendment is moldering in the grave, the result of a decision in late August by the Illinois Supreme Court striking it from the November ballot.

But the last gasp in the legal case was not expressed until last week, when the seven-member court issued its formal response to a decision announced earlier that denied a rehearing in the case.

Actually, it was a mixed response — the court's four-Democrat majority once again summarily thumbed its collective nose at the people of Illinois. But the court's Republican minority, represented by Justice Lloyd Karmeier, penned a dissent explaining why he and Justices Robert Thomas and Rita Garman should re-examine the issue.

He even cited a 1906 high court decision — Chicago vs. Reeves — that embraced the very logic the court's majority rejected in finding the Independent Map Amendment unconstitutional.

"Our court actually considered and rejected the very interpretive approach on which the majority's (map case) decision was based," Karmeier noted.

The Independent Map plan was aimed at eliminating the gerrymandering of state House and Senate district maps in a way that predetermines election results. As a consequence of gerrymandering, 60 percent of fall state House and Senate races are uncontested, leaving voters little to no choice about who represents them in Springfield.

The amendment would have stripped legislators of their authority to draw the map and transferred it to a citizens' group directed to draw competitive districts that give neither Republicans nor Democrats an intentional advantage.

The court's four Democrats — Justices Anne Burke, Thomas Kilbride, Charles Freedom and Mary Jane Theis — declared the map plan unconstitutional because it included a provision directing the auditor general to help select the members of a nonpolitical citizens' group that would draw the map.

They said the extra work assigned the auditor general was the amendment's fatal flaw because it violated the Article XIV, Section 3 requirement that proposed amendments "be limited to structural and procedural subjects contained in Article XIV."

Article XIV refers to the Illinois Constitution's amendment process while Section 3 refers to the citizen initiative provision to amend the constitution. Karmeier said such an incidental change in the auditor's role is insufficient to nullify a proposed amendment because, as stated in Reeves, "any other view would be so narrow as to prohibit" most, if not all, amendments to the Illinois Constitution.

"To interpret Article XIV, Section 3, without reference to the reasoning and result in Reeves would therefore require that we either remove that provision from its historical context or else rewrite history itself. Neither is a permissible mode of constitutional interpretation," he said.

That, of course, depends on how this highly political court examines the historical record.

The Reeves case was decided B.M. — before Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, the foremost defender of gerrymandering — came on the scene. The map amendment case was decided A.M. — after Madigan became so powerful that the Illinois Constitutional came to mean whatever best serves his political interests.

No wonder the court's majority is trying to say as little as possible about its embarrassing role in snuffing democracy out of the democratic process of electing state legislators.

Noting the majority's reticence, Karmeier commented on that, too.

"Rather than taking the opportunity to speak up and explain why it believes the initiative proposed by Independent Maps here must nevertheless be rejected, the majority simply said, without comment, 'denied,'" he wrote.

Back in May, a federal appeals in Chicago affirmed by a 2-1 vote the conviction of a Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The facts, however, were sufficiently compelling to provoke an angry dissent by Justice David Hamilton. He argued that if the ruling stood, it would expose members of a minority group to an injustice — being targeted by police not for "driving while black" but for "parking while black."

The unusual nature of the case raised the immediate question of whether this case might someday be reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court. After all, the high court often is called upon — and answers requests — to address fresh issues in law, particularly search-and-seizure law.

That day may someday come. But, in the meantime, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals has decided to hold an "en banc" review of the ruling.

Originally, a three-judge panel — Justices Joel Flaum, Frank Easterbrook and Hamilton — presided. En banc reviews call for all the court's justices to hear the case and decide.

Here's the situation the court must address.

Milwaukee police, patrolling a high-crime neighborhood, spotted a suspicious car parked on a city street. A handful of individuals were in the car waiting for another member of their group to return from a nearby liquor store.

Officers can't simply stop and question people without legal authorization. So what was the pretext — or probable cause — for officers to approach and question? Police said the car was impermissibly parked within 15 feet of a crosswalk.

With excuse in hand, officers in squad cars roared up, removed the individuals from the car, handcuffed them, questioned them and found the illegal gun.

On appeal, Johnson argued authorities had no cause for the approach and demanded the gun be suppressed as evidence.

The majority, instead, concluded "the police had at least a reasonable suspicion to stop the parked car long enough to find out what was going on."

Justice Hamilton vehemently disagreed, arguing that a suspected parking violation is insufficient grounds to "justify this highly intrusive, even terrifying 'investigative stop'" that he contended "loses sight of reasonability and proportionality."

Hamilton now gets a second opportunity to win the argument when the entire appeals court hears the case.

Jim Dey, a member of the News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.