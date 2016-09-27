Nominating petitions available for Urbana park board seat
URBANA — Nominating petitions are available for the single Urbana park board seat up for election next spring.
Board member Nancy Delcomyn, a member of the park board since 1993, said that she is running for another six-year term.
To be eligible to serve as a park commissioner, a person must be a qualified voter residing in the Urbana Park District for at least one year before the election.
Illinois law also requires that any person who is in arrears in the payment of a tax or other indebtedness due to the park district or who has been convicted of any infamous crime, bribery, perjury, or other felony cannot serve on a park board.
Nominating petitions for the park board seat up at the April 4, 2017, election may be picked up at the Darius E. Phebus Administrative Office, 303 W. University Ave., Urbana, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
