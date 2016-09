Outdoor burn advisory issued for northern counties

From the National Weather Service:

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL

400 PM CDT TUE SEP 27 2016

ILZ012>014-019>023-032-033-039-280000-

/O.CON.KLOT.FW.W.0001.000000T0000Z-160928T0000Z/

KANE-DUPAGE-COOK-LA SALLE-KENDALL-GRUNDY-WILL-KANKAKEE-LIVINGSTON-

IROQUOIS-FORD-

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL

ILLINOIS...

* AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 012 KANE...FIRE WEATHER ZONE

013 DUPAGE...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 014 COOK...FIRE WEATHER ZONE

019 LA SALLE...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 020 KENDALL...FIRE WEATHER

ZONE 021 GRUNDY...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 022 WILL...FIRE WEATHER

ZONE 023 KANKAKEE...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 032 LIVINGSTON...FIRE

WEATHER ZONE 033 IROQUOIS AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 039 FORD.

* WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH.

* TIMING...THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 19 PERCENT.

* IMPACTS...POTENTIALLY RAPID FIRE GROWTH.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS

ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF

STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN

CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.

&&

$$