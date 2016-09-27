Service Club of the Week: Lee Lowery American Legion Post 568, Gibson City

Photo by: Provided Gibson City American Legion members prepare Christmas baskets to give to needy families in the area.

Each week, staff writer Tim Mitchell profiles area do-gooders.

About the club

-- Commander: Denny Houser.

-- Meets: 6 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 203 N. Sangamon Ave., Gibson City.

-- Number of note: Gene Johnson was a Post 568 member for 60-plus years before passing away earlier this year.

-- Memory lane: The post is named after Lee Lowery, a World War I veteran killed in action in France.

Proudest of

1. The post held a fundraiser at the Legion Hall to raise money for a local police officer with cancer.

2. Legion members raised money for a young man who was paralyzed after a tree fell on him in Gibson City.

3. Under the leadership of Tom Davis, the post provides an honor guard at funerals of veterans.

Coming up

1. The post is planning a motorcycle run to buy clothing for veterans.

2. Jane Lange and Michelle Rosenbaum are organizing an effort to make Christmas baskets for needy families in the Gibson City and Melvin area.

3. Throughout the high school football season, parents use the Legion Hall and its kitchen to serve meals for the GCMS football players and cheerleaders. Once a year, Jodi Link, Jane Lange & Co. cook steaks for the players and cheerleaders.