Teen gets juvenile prison for having gun

URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted he possessed a loaded handgun while on parole for possession of a stolen vehicle has been sentenced to the juvenile penitentiary.

The 17-year-old had pleaded guilty in late July to possession of a firearm without a firearm owner's identification card in connection with his July 4 arrest.

He was sentenced Monday by Judge Tom Difanis to an indeterminate length of time in the Department of Juvenile Justice. Court records show he had two previous adjudications for possession of a stolen vehicle. He cannot be imprisoned beyond his 21st birthday.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said that about 2:30 a.m. on July 4, police were called to the 1700 block of West William Street in Champaign about suspicious people in the neighborhood.

Champaign police found two teens who matched the caller's description and determined that both were on parole so were subject to being searched.

In the 17-year-old's sweatshirt pocket, police found a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun that had been reported stolen from Houston, Texas.

On the other person, Lamarquis Wright, 19, of the 1300 block of North Hickory Street, Champaign, they found a key to a Honda CRV that was in the parking lot of an apartment complex a few blocks away. Police learned that the CRV had been stolen earlier from the 600 block of North Lynn Street in Champaign. Police also found two other vehicles in the apartment parking lot had been rifled.

On Sept. 9, Wright pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and was sentenced to seven years in prison with a recommendation that he serve his sentence in boot camp. Court records show he had a juvenile adjudication for armed robbery.