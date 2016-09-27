Top of the Morning, Sept. 27, 2016

Photo by: Provided Julia Johnson

If you run into Julia Johnson of Champaign, be sure and congratulate her.

Not only did she celebrate her 102nd birthday Friday, she’s one of just 104 folks in Illinois who are still licensed drivers at age 100 and beyond.

According to secretary of state’s office spokesman Dave Drucker, the oldest person with a driver’s license in the state is 112.

The state requires an annual license renewal for anyone who wants to continue driving after age 87, and as of Sept. 16, Johnson was good for another year on the road.

“I just don’t understand how I came to be this agile at this age,” said Johnson, a mom who has been a grocery operator, Carle lab results recorder, whitewater rafter and world traveler.

Then again, she said, it could have something to do with keeping so busy and active all her life.

“I exercised an awful lot my whole life, and I had jobs when I was on my feet, where I was busy going,” Johnson said.

These days, she needs some help from a walker, which she calls both a godsend and something that makes her feel feeble at times.

“I hate the darn thing, but it gets me around,” she said.

Her son, Les Johnson, said his mom drives herself to get her hair done every week and to go to Red Hat Society activities.

“She might even go to the grocery store,” he said. “My wife and I offer to do everything for her, but she just wants to do.”

Julia Johnson said she plans to go seek a driver’s license next year, too.

“One girl at the office is always so happy to see me,” she said. “She says, ‘Oh you made it another year!’”