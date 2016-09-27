UI dorm burglaries under investigation (w/video)

Video: UI burglary suspects » more Videographer: Provided The alleged offenders, who do not appear to be residents, got in the dorm by following closely behind students who had just entered by swiping their student IDs. Police believe there were four young college-age men involved in the burglaries.

URBANA — University of Illinois police are looking for the persons who burgled several unlocked rooms in a campus dormitory Monday afternoon.

A release from UI police said several rooms in Trelease Hall, 901 W. College Court, U, were entered shortly after 2 p.m.

The offenders, who do not appear to be residents, got in the dorm by following closely behind students who had just entered by swiping their student IDs. Police believe there were four young college-age men involved in the burglaries.

The burglars went in five unlocked rooms while the residents were out and stole more than $4,000 worth of electronic items, including laptop computers, police said.

UI police ask anyone with information on these burglaries to call them at 217-333-1216.

Callers who want to remain anonymous and possibly collect a reward should call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, go online at 373tips.com, or text “CCTIP” plus the information to CRIMES (274637).