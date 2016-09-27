Unit 4 board OKs purchase-rights deal for home near Dr. Howard

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette The oldest part of Dr. Howard Elementary School is shown earlier this month in Champaign. If the referendum passes, a modern two- or three-story school will be built on the southern edge of the property, and the original will be torn down and replaced with play fields.

CHAMPAIGN — Unit 4 now has the option to acquire another property across the street from its oldest elementary school, Dr. Howard.

And if its proposed $183.4 million referendum passes in November, it will likely buy the home at 1201 W. Park Ave. to incorporate into its $16.1 million plan to build a brand new Dr. Howard on-site.

By a 6-1 vote Monday evening, with member Lynn Stuckey voting against the real-estate agreement, the board secured the sole right to buy the property adjacent to the elementary school for the next 18 months for $2,500. If the district ultimately decides to buy the $150,000 house, the down-payment on the parcel could be applied in full toward the purchase price.

The district already owns a home near the southwest corner of West Park Avenue and North James Street, which it bought several years ago for land-banking purposes.

As of now, the board is considering buying the house, which is owned by Eldon and Kelsey Wright, for land-banking purposes, but board President Chris Kloeppel said if the referendum passes, the design team will look into potentially incorporating the two properties into the architectural scheme for the new school.

"It's all a part of the ongoing conversation with what we've been doing with properties connected to the referendum," Kloeppel said. "At the minimal option price, it was worth securing."

Since January of this year, the board has approved option agreements on 10 properties surrounding Central High School, with a total investment of $84,000 so far. Two of those 10 properties require monthly payments of $4,000 each.

If the referendum passes, the board plans to buy those parcels and incorporate those properties into the on-site expansion and renovation of Central.