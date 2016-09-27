UPDATED: Day after heated council meeting, Ammons sounds off on Urbana's 'glaring lack of diversity'

Mid-morning Tuesday on his Facebook page, Urbana city councilman Aaron Ammons expanded on the topic that led to a heated debate the night before.

Under the heading “Racial Profiling in Urbana,” Ammons wrote:

“I have learned that even those who claim to understand this issue have an implicit defense when I raise the continuous disparities. In their responses some of us can hear ‘blacks just drive worse than other ethnic groups,’ ‘blacks commit more crimes than other ethnic groups,’ ‘the police have to be able to impede on the freedom of movement of African Americans because it keeps our streets safer,’ or as Diane Wolfe Marlin and Pat Connolly love to slip in their comments, ‘we have to stop the gun violence that’s making our streets unsafe’ as if racial profiling has actually changed this obvious concern.

“I was certainly educated to some degree last night about the difference between Investigatory Stops and Pre-Textual Stops during the exchange between the Chief and I. Something I appreciate is being educated.

“I have said on numerous occasions that any motion or policy change I propose in regards to traffic stops has been tempered with the caveat that if the police have hard evidence that the person driving has committed a serious crime or is a clear and present danger to the community then the police should be able to use every tool at their disposal to address the community concern. So the notion that I want the police to ‘not enforce the law’ that is repeatedly put forth by the current Urbana Police Chief is ridiculous.

“The police in every city in America have some autonomy when it comes to ‘enforcing the law.’ They have the discretion to watch a law being broken and ignore it based on the severity of the violation and other mitigating circumstances. For instance an officer can write a warning ticket instead of an actual moving violation ticket that is accompanied by a fine or a court date if they so choose. An officer sitting on the side of a road or interstate can ignore drivers who are driving 5-10 mph over the speed limit. So again, to claim that somehow Aaron Ammons is advocating for some special treatment for ‘criminal black folks’ is yet another example of selective application of standards. If an officer can ignore a speeding driver then certainly they can overlook a driver whose music is a little loud or who has ‘something dangling from their rear view mirror,’ or ever so dangerous ‘license plate light being out’ ...

“As for the ever so ‘Progressive City of Urbana’ no one is responding to the fact that it’s virtually impossible to be serious about external unfair and disparate traffic stops against African Americans and Latinos when internally the city of Urbana is one of the least diverse places to work and serve. I have raised this issue on numerous occasions privately and was assured that the ‘City of Urbana is committed to diversity’ yet the City has departments that have 21 people and of them, 18 or 19 of them are white. When this was pointed out to them I was told there would be work done to address the glaring lack off diversity because it was/is not reflective of the demographics and values of the city.

“What happened? Two openings developed since those conversations. Who filled the vacancies? Two whites.

“Now if the City of Urbana can’t address such a glaring lack of diversity in one of its most visible departments, how can I logically conclude that the City as a whole will ever take serious the issue of racial profiling and its impact on the African American community.”

Natalie Wickman’s story from Monday night council meeting ...

URBANA — Tensions were high at Monday’s Urbana City Council meeting during a heated discussion about the Illinois Department of Transportation’s traffic-stop data task force and racial profiling during police stops.

Alderman Aaron Ammons proposed a motion to prohibit police stops conducted for investigatory purposes only. He said this would address the Urbana Traffic Stop Task Force’s 2015 report confirming that black drivers are stopped disproportionately more than drivers of other races. He discussed the idea with Police Chief Pat Connolly.

“I don’t want to prematurely jump into making decisions that would tie the hands of officers,” Connolly said.

Alderman Eric Jakobsson said he also didn’t agree with the idea.

“I believe the key is really, really good training on implicit bias,” he said.

Connolly described how some department members are required to watch randomly selected videos of their colleagues’ traffic stops and monitor if there’s any abuse of power. He also said the department is routinely trained on how to conduct investigative stops, and officers aren’t instructed to do those stops in certain areas.

“Black people are tired of getting stopped all the time,” Ammons said, sounding frustrated as the discussion continued.

“Saying ‘don’t enforce the law’ is not a logical answer,” Connolly responded, stressing a need for fair and balanced policing instead.

There was then a disagreement between Ammons and Alderman Charlie Smyth, who suggested that a different alderman speak before Ammons was about to respond.

“Urbana claims to care about African-Americans, but it doesn’t,” Ammons said once the floor went back to him. This led Alderwoman Diane Marlin to respond with a strong tone.

“It’s absolutely irresponsible to say the city or council doesn’t care about black people,” she said. She then listed city efforts aimed at treating racial inequality, including the Civilian Police Review Board and the FreshStart program to reduce gun violence, which will start up next month.

“We have to have a basis before we can change policing,” Marlin said. “If we make a policy change, it needs to be backed up by numbers.”

Smyth noted that the city is moving slowly on the task-force recommendations, which he could understand was frustrating. Ammons responded to Marlin by saying the FreshStart program, from what he has seen, is more focused on giving time and resources to policing instead of the program itself. He asked her why the city didn’t have summer programs for black youth, and she responded by saying there was one that has serviced black youth and is in its second year.

Ammons then noted how he was in the racial minority of city employees sitting in the room, and Marlin pointed out how she was in the gender minority. It was then that the discussion started winding down, and Ammons’ motion failed to pass.

Marlin then proposed a motion directing the police department and the city’s human-resources department to compile pretextual and investigative traffic-stop statistics that could be evaluated for racial discrepancies. The motion unanimously passed.

The council also passed a motion to further investigate having citizens complete traffic-stop feedback cards after stops that don’t result in an arrest.