UPDATED: Day after heated council meeting, Ammons sounds off on Urbana's 'glaring lack of diversity'
Mid-morning Tuesday on his Facebook page, Urbana city councilman Aaron Ammons expanded on the topic that led to a heated debate the night before.
Under the heading “Racial Profiling in Urbana,” Ammons wrote:
“I have learned that even those who claim to understand this issue have an implicit defense when I raise the continuous disparities. In their responses some of us can hear ‘blacks just drive worse than other ethnic groups,’ ‘blacks commit more crimes than other ethnic groups,’ ‘the police have to be able to impede on the freedom of movement of African Americans because it keeps our streets safer,’ or as Diane Wolfe Marlin and Pat Connolly love to slip in their comments, ‘we have to stop the gun violence that’s making our streets unsafe’ as if racial profiling has actually changed this obvious concern.
“I was certainly educated to some degree last night about the difference between Investigatory Stops and Pre-Textual Stops during the exchange between the Chief and I. Something I appreciate is being educated.
“I have said on numerous occasions that any motion or policy change I propose in regards to traffic stops has been tempered with the caveat that if the police have hard evidence that the person driving has committed a serious crime or is a clear and present danger to the community then the police should be able to use every tool at their disposal to address the community concern. So the notion that I want the police to ‘not enforce the law’ that is repeatedly put forth by the current Urbana Police Chief is ridiculous.
“The police in every city in America have some autonomy when it comes to ‘enforcing the law.’ They have the discretion to watch a law being broken and ignore it based on the severity of the violation and other mitigating circumstances. For instance an officer can write a warning ticket instead of an actual moving violation ticket that is accompanied by a fine or a court date if they so choose. An officer sitting on the side of a road or interstate can ignore drivers who are driving 5-10 mph over the speed limit. So again, to claim that somehow Aaron Ammons is advocating for some special treatment for ‘criminal black folks’ is yet another example of selective application of standards. If an officer can ignore a speeding driver then certainly they can overlook a driver whose music is a little loud or who has ‘something dangling from their rear view mirror,’ or ever so dangerous ‘license plate light being out’ ...
“As for the ever so ‘Progressive City of Urbana’ no one is responding to the fact that it’s virtually impossible to be serious about external unfair and disparate traffic stops against African Americans and Latinos when internally the city of Urbana is one of the least diverse places to work and serve. I have raised this issue on numerous occasions privately and was assured that the ‘City of Urbana is committed to diversity’ yet the City has departments that have 21 people and of them, 18 or 19 of them are white. When this was pointed out to them I was told there would be work done to address the glaring lack off diversity because it was/is not reflective of the demographics and values of the city.
“What happened? Two openings developed since those conversations. Who filled the vacancies? Two whites.
“Now if the City of Urbana can’t address such a glaring lack of diversity in one of its most visible departments, how can I logically conclude that the City as a whole will ever take serious the issue of racial profiling and its impact on the African American community.”
Natalie Wickman’s story from Monday night council meeting ...
URBANA — Tensions were high at Monday’s Urbana City Council meeting during a heated discussion about the Illinois Department of Transportation’s traffic-stop data task force and racial profiling during police stops.
Alderman Aaron Ammons proposed a motion to prohibit police stops conducted for investigatory purposes only. He said this would address the Urbana Traffic Stop Task Force’s 2015 report confirming that black drivers are stopped disproportionately more than drivers of other races. He discussed the idea with Police Chief Pat Connolly.
“I don’t want to prematurely jump into making decisions that would tie the hands of officers,” Connolly said.
Alderman Eric Jakobsson said he also didn’t agree with the idea.
“I believe the key is really, really good training on implicit bias,” he said.
Connolly described how some department members are required to watch randomly selected videos of their colleagues’ traffic stops and monitor if there’s any abuse of power. He also said the department is routinely trained on how to conduct investigative stops, and officers aren’t instructed to do those stops in certain areas.
“Black people are tired of getting stopped all the time,” Ammons said, sounding frustrated as the discussion continued.
“Saying ‘don’t enforce the law’ is not a logical answer,” Connolly responded, stressing a need for fair and balanced policing instead.
There was then a disagreement between Ammons and Alderman Charlie Smyth, who suggested that a different alderman speak before Ammons was about to respond.
“Urbana claims to care about African-Americans, but it doesn’t,” Ammons said once the floor went back to him. This led Alderwoman Diane Marlin to respond with a strong tone.
“It’s absolutely irresponsible to say the city or council doesn’t care about black people,” she said. She then listed city efforts aimed at treating racial inequality, including the Civilian Police Review Board and the FreshStart program to reduce gun violence, which will start up next month.
“We have to have a basis before we can change policing,” Marlin said. “If we make a policy change, it needs to be backed up by numbers.”
Smyth noted that the city is moving slowly on the task-force recommendations, which he could understand was frustrating. Ammons responded to Marlin by saying the FreshStart program, from what he has seen, is more focused on giving time and resources to policing instead of the program itself. He asked her why the city didn’t have summer programs for black youth, and she responded by saying there was one that has serviced black youth and is in its second year.
Ammons then noted how he was in the racial minority of city employees sitting in the room, and Marlin pointed out how she was in the gender minority. It was then that the discussion started winding down, and Ammons’ motion failed to pass.
Marlin then proposed a motion directing the police department and the city’s human-resources department to compile pretextual and investigative traffic-stop statistics that could be evaluated for racial discrepancies. The motion unanimously passed.
The council also passed a motion to further investigate having citizens complete traffic-stop feedback cards after stops that don’t result in an arrest.
Aaron Ammons is a very dangerous person - politically.
He wants to give exceptions to individuals based on their color not on their actions. My son has been stopped for investigative purposes and he is not African American.
I understand his frustration, but flouting the law will not solve the problem.
I truly hope that he is not elected mayor in Urbana.
Should police patrol low income high crime areas, areas disproportionately inhabited by African-Americans, or should we disperse police evenly across all demographic areas and ignore the needs of areas where there are more victims of crime?
Should police take into consideration the statistics about the demographic characteristics of those doing the shootings in this town and investigate accordingly using traffic stops, or should police ignore this factor and stop motorists in numbers only according to their demographic proportion of the community?
Should police ignore law breaking in order to achieve a demographic balance in traffic stops?
Should we establish a neighborhood traffic stop/arrest quota based on demographic statistics, or should we do our best to try to prevent crime where it is most prevalent?
Who really cares about the victims of crime in those neighborhoods?
"Black people are tired of getting stopped all the time," Ammons said...really! Are they tired of getting shot and killed all the time? I know people are tired of hearing about all of the killings and black on black crime in Chicago, or anywhere else for that matter. How about you Mr. Ammons? All races commit crime but numbers do not lie. Of course let us not forget the media and politicians do lie though and have a self serving interest.
Mr. Ammons is a police hater and he will not stop until he gets what he wants. This society is in a free fall and people like him are only increasing the speed at which its demise comes. The police have a difficult job and have to investigate individuals that are involved in very dangerous activities, one method of which of course involves investigative stops. Please review the number of shootings or other violent crimes and compare them to the race of those offenders in the C-U area in the ten years. Unfortunately, the OVERWHELMING number of offenders are black. So seems logical that the police are going to stop those that are responsible. Does it make sense to stop those that are not responsible to make the numbers look pretty? The world we live in is a dirty place and you can try to fudge the numbers all you want but at the end of the day most of us know the truth. Many don't want to say anything because if you're white, you’re racist, if you're black, you're an uncle tom. Mr. Ammons, how do you feel about the shooting on campus this last weekend? I bet the families of the victims would love to hear your bull****.
WHITE, BLACK, HISPANIC, ASIAN, or ANY other race needs to do one thing, simply follow the law and comply with police when stopped. How many of these police shootings were the result of an initial non-compliance by the offender; NEARLY ALL THAT I CAN RECALL. Just do as you’re asked, and see what happens. Chances are pretty good that if you have done nothing wrong you are on your way. And it is after that point that if you feel like the stop was completely unjustified or you were treated unfairly, make a complaint and follow the procedures for having yourself heard. There is a time and a place for taking a stand. When will the majority of society stand up and silence these criminals, because that is what a lot of them are they are involved in this up rising. I do no condone bad behavior by the police and they need to be held accountable for actions, but the idea that there is a systemic plan to target the black population is ridiculous and obscene.
Let's see some accountability accepted by the black community as a whole. Accepting that there is a problem with their own actions will be their first step in resolving the problems. How can the police/black community relationships be transformed when one side of the conversation does not want to change anything and only wants to blame the other side? The police have taken many steps to improve and have received only little help from those claiming to desire a change. Many only want to do as little as possible and do not see the bigger picture. Stop your bitching and complaining and actually do something positive for your community and yourself. I am tired of this story line that whites and the police are all racist. Look in the damn mirror Mr. Ammons and all of the other people that want to cast unfair judgment!!!
Terry stops are legal according to the courts. He might do better to find out why people are attracting the attention of the police and work to change that instead of trying to tie the hands of the police and obstruct them from effectively doing their jobs.
I've seen too many parents teach their kids to be afraid of the police, or that they don't have to respect any authority. Then when they enact with them they don't know what to do. The result is people wonder what are they up to, what are they hiding. A lot of misunderstandings going on.
I understand that he's trying to be the voice for minorities, but at some point you have to stop and accept that the police maybe aren't racist in all of their actions and are trying to keep the community safe. In a city that celebrated not having a shooting for a period of days (a grim thing to celebrate), the police need to be stopping for investigations. Mr. Ammons is not helping the situation. His solution seems to be keeping the police out of our communities and relying on everyone to just be good people. The 6 people that were just involved with the recent shooting probably wished they were around.
"What happened? Two openings developed since those conversations. Who filled the vacancies?
Two whites."
Do tell us more, Ammons. Tell us more about the qualifications of the successful candidates. Tell us more about the number of applicants for the positions to which you're speaking. Or don't these things matter?
Tell us more, Ammons, because really we haven't heard this lame analogy a hundred times.
