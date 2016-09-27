Urbana council's discussion of traffic stops gets heated

URBANA — Tensions were high at Monday's Urbana City Council meeting during a heated discussion about the Illinois Department of Transportation's traffic-stop data task force and racial profiling during police stops.

Alderman Aaron Ammons proposed a motion to prohibit police stops conducted for investigatory purposes only. He said this would address the Urbana Traffic Stop Task Force's 2015 report confirming that black drivers are stopped disproportionately more than drivers of other races. He discussed the idea with Police Chief Pat Connolly.

"I don't want to prematurely jump into making decisions that would tie the hands of officers," Connolly said.

Alderman Eric Jakobsson said he also didn't agree with the idea.

"I believe the key is really, really good training on implicit bias," he said.

Connolly described how some department members are required to watch randomly selected videos of their colleagues' traffic stops and monitor if there's any abuse of power. He also said the department is routinely trained on how to conduct investigative stops, and officers aren't instructed to do those stops in certain areas.

"Black people are tired of getting stopped all the time," Ammons said, sounding frustrated as the discussion continued.

"Saying 'don't enforce the law' is not a logical answer," Connolly responded, stressing a need for fair and balanced policing instead.

There was then a disagreement between Ammons and Alderman Charlie Smyth, who suggested that a different alderman speak before Ammons was about to respond.

"Urbana claims to care about African-Americans, but it doesn't," Ammons said once the floor went back to him. This led Alderwoman Diane Marlin to respond with a strong tone.

"It's absolutely irresponsible to say the city or council doesn't care about black people," she said. She then listed city efforts aimed at treating racial inequality, including the Civilian Police Review Board and the FreshStart program to reduce gun violence, which will start up next month.

"We have to have a basis before we can change policing," Marlin said. "If we make a policy change, it needs to be backed up by numbers."

Smyth noted that the city is moving slowly on the task-force recommendations, which he could understand was frustrating. Ammons responded to Marlin by saying the FreshStart program, from what he has seen, is more focused on giving time and resources to policing instead of the program itself. He asked her why the city didn't have summer programs for black youth, and she responded by saying there was one that has serviced black youth and is in its second year.

Ammons then noted how he was in the racial minority of city employees sitting in the room, and Marlin pointed out how she was in the gender minority. It was then that the discussion started winding down, and Ammons' motion failed to pass.

Marlin then proposed a motion directing the police department and the city's human-resources department to compile pretextual and investigative traffic-stop statistics that could be evaluated for racial discrepancies. The motion unanimously passed.

The council also passed a motion to further investigate having citizens complete traffic-stop feedback cards after stops that don't result in an arrest.