Champaign staff to work on plan for waste-hauling zones, hours

CHAMPAIGN — The city council voted 6-2 Tuesday to allow the public works department to develop a plan to establish collection zones and hours for residential-waste haulers.

The opposing votes were Mayor Deborah Feinen and council member Tom Bruno, who called the proposition "a solution in search of a problem." The idea was also opposed by haulers, who said it could eliminate some of the small, often family-run businesses since it will reduce their work to one day a week.

After hashing the issue out, the members who voted in approval agreed that their decision wouldn't finalize the plan as much as it would help the opposing sides reach a compromise.

Public works Director Dennis Schmidt emphasized that the department will work with haulers and citizens for an estimated six to seven months to develop the plan. He quickly acknowledged that the idea would have a negative financial effect on haulers. He said the current estimate is that there will be a maximum of five zones and it could involve around 200 hours of staff time to complete the plan.

"The only purpose of choosing one day of the week (for waste hauling) is to put all the noise and commotion into one day," Schmidt said.

He noted that the finished plan could be brought to council in spring or summer 2017, and final implementation wouldn't happen until 2018.

Cindi Long, office manager of Illini Recycling, initially said the proposition treats the loss of small businesses as insignificant. After the vote, she and the other haulers present said they respect the decision to reach a compromise.

"The only thing on the table now is a desire to look further into something," said council member Michael La Due. "I'll support continuing the analysis of a discussion. I think it's important that we preserve small businesses. It's an expensive world out there — it's not getting cheaper."

Council member Matthew Gladney said supporting the proposition wouldn't result in fewer trucks on the roads but rather put those trucks out on different days. Fellow council member Clarissa Fourman said her support would be hesitant since it's not clear the effect it would have and since the whole project will take several months to complete.

"When this comes to (final) vote, you could have a completely different council," Fourman said. "So I don't think this decision is completely final."