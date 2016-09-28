Champaign staff to work on plan for waste-hauling zones, hours
CHAMPAIGN — The city council voted 6-2 Tuesday to allow the public works department to develop a plan to establish collection zones and hours for residential-waste haulers.
The opposing votes were Mayor Deborah Feinen and council member Tom Bruno, who called the proposition "a solution in search of a problem." The idea was also opposed by haulers, who said it could eliminate some of the small, often family-run businesses since it will reduce their work to one day a week.
After hashing the issue out, the members who voted in approval agreed that their decision wouldn't finalize the plan as much as it would help the opposing sides reach a compromise.
Public works Director Dennis Schmidt emphasized that the department will work with haulers and citizens for an estimated six to seven months to develop the plan. He quickly acknowledged that the idea would have a negative financial effect on haulers. He said the current estimate is that there will be a maximum of five zones and it could involve around 200 hours of staff time to complete the plan.
"The only purpose of choosing one day of the week (for waste hauling) is to put all the noise and commotion into one day," Schmidt said.
He noted that the finished plan could be brought to council in spring or summer 2017, and final implementation wouldn't happen until 2018.
Cindi Long, office manager of Illini Recycling, initially said the proposition treats the loss of small businesses as insignificant. After the vote, she and the other haulers present said they respect the decision to reach a compromise.
"The only thing on the table now is a desire to look further into something," said council member Michael La Due. "I'll support continuing the analysis of a discussion. I think it's important that we preserve small businesses. It's an expensive world out there — it's not getting cheaper."
Council member Matthew Gladney said supporting the proposition wouldn't result in fewer trucks on the roads but rather put those trucks out on different days. Fellow council member Clarissa Fourman said her support would be hesitant since it's not clear the effect it would have and since the whole project will take several months to complete.
"When this comes to (final) vote, you could have a completely different council," Fourman said. "So I don't think this decision is completely final."
This tells me their must be only two members of our elected city representatves with any common sense. Tom Bruno is correct when he stated this is a solution in search of a problem. I have lived all my life, sixty-four years, and never been bothered by a garbage truck. Not from noise, and not from a overly high volume of traffic. Why do people assume when they get elected to office that they need to keep coming up with more and more creative ways to dabble in peoples daily lives. Some times just looking out from your royal chambers and smiling at your well running kingdom should be enough. This ordinance just is a sad copy of Urbana's silliness. Nothing at all to be proud of.
This is something that always seemed ridiculous to me. Why do I have to listen to trash trucks every freakin' weekday? Seems like there could, at minimum, be some consensus on days for pick-up in certain areas. Don't see how that would limit the number of haulers. I also think an ordinace that sets a starting time for pickup in residential areas wouldn't be amiss. Say 8am. There's really no need for the trucks to be banging around at 5 or 6am. There's plenty of commercial pickups that could be done in the early morning hours then move to the residential areas later in the day. I also wonder why HOA's dont solicit their residents and set up a contract service with one hauler. Seems like they could negotiate a good rate, get some added services and specify a day for pickup.
Comments
