Go figure, Sept. 28, 2016

A numerical look at local headlines:

11

Days since a $133 million winning lottery ticket was sold at the Tuscola BP, and still no one has come forward.

"It's just a matter of the waiting game," the station's assistant manager, MICHELLE ADKINS, told The N-G's NATALIE WICKMAN.

It's not all that uncommon for the winner to take their time claiming their Mega Millions prize, says JASON SCHAUMBURG of the Illinois Lottery. But if they hope to collect their prize in one lump sum, time is of the essence: After 60 days, prizes for Mega Millions, Powerball and Lotto are only awarded in a 30-year annuity.

And if the winner never comes forward? After a year, the $133 million would go back into the lottery's common school fund.

Since 2006, Schaumburg says, 21 Lucky Day Lotto jackpots have gone unclaimed. But during that same time period, every Mega Millions winner in Illinois has cashed in.

36th

Where the University of Illinois ranks on a new list of the world's 980 best universities — one spot behind China's Tsinghua U, a rung higher than the University of Tokyo and tied with the University of British Columbia and London's King's College.

The Great Britain-based Times Higher Education takes its rankings seriously, bringing in PricewaterhouseCoopers for an independent audit and basing the list on 13 "carefully calibrated performance indicators," from the number of international faculty and students schools attract to the times a university's published work is cited by scholars globally.

Other fun facts:

— This year's list, which includes institutions from 79 countries, is topped by a UK university for the first time in its 12-year history. Oxford unseated five-time defending champ and now No. 2 Cal Tech from the top spot, followed by Stanford, Cambridge and MIT.

— The UI fared eight spots better on the global charts than it did in this month's national university rankings, put out by U.S. News & World Report. One thing the two lists have in common: a 1-2-3 Big Ten finish of Northwestern, Michigan and Illinois.

— Sixty-three American universities made the top 200, including No. 200 UI Chicago.

8

Days until Champaign's new two-story, 58,000-square-foot grocery store opens for business.

The time: 11 a.m. Oct. 6. The place: Harvest Market, the centerpiece of the Carriage Center development at 2029 S. Neil St.

Niemann Foods' first "concept" grocery store is considerably larger than the company's County Markets in C-U, including the one at 312 West Kirby Ave. that closed on Sept. 10.

Among Harvest Market's features: an in-store restaurant ("The Farmhouse"), a space for food demonstrations, taste testing and cooking instruction ("The Nook") and free Wi-Fi in the upper mezzanine.

