The Health Reporter Is In: Sept. 28, 2016

Have a health-related question for Deb Pressey to chase? Ask it here

This week ...

Q: We found a dead bird outside our house. Does Champaign County have West Nile virus going on?

A: There’s been West Nile virus activity in the Champaign County area since late July, according to Jeff Blackford, the program coordinator at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

And while the weather may have cooled off, the mosquito-biting/West Nile virus season isn’t quite over yet.

Culex mosquitoes, which can carry the virus, are still around, and Blackford advises taking precautions to avoid mosquito bites until the first hard frost.

Champaign County is one of 51 counties in the state where West Nile virus has turned up this year in birds, mosquitoes, horses and/or people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s latest update.

But there haven’t been any people who have tested positive with the virus in this area. Positive testing results in Champaign County this year have turned up in dead birds and mosquito batches only.

Elsewhere in East Central Illinois, West Nile has turned up this season in birds in Douglas, Ford and Vermilion counties, according to the state.

If you find a dead bird in Champaign County and are curious about West Nile, Blackford said the public health district has picked up its allotted number of birds for West Nile testing in Champaign-Urbana this year, and can only submit a few more in other areas of the county over the next few weeks.

West Nile testing on mosquitoes, however, will continue into October. How long into October will depend on the weather, he said.

About 70-80 percent of people who become infected by West Nile virus never have any symptoms. About 20 percent end up with a fever, headache, body ache, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea or rash and can have lingering fatigue after they recover that can last weeks or months. About 1 percent of people develop serious complications.

While mosquitoes are still around, the experts advise covering up and using repellent outdoors (especially from dusk to dawn) along with fixing holes in screens where mosquitoes can get into your home and draining any standing water in your yard.