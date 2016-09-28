High School Confidential: Week 3

Many of our high school correspondents gathered at The News-Gazette in late August. Others came in later for studio portraits.

On Wednesdays throughout the school year, area students will fill us in on what's happening at their high schools:

ALAH

For the first time in school history, the cross-country team hosted a meet: the ALAH Pumpkin Run at the famous Great Pumpkin Patch. Right on cue, ALAH won for the first time this season. "It was a huge success for being our first meet," senior runner Kate Edwards said. Also, the Marching Knights won the Class 2A category at the Danville Marching Band Competition. — Mary Huffman

Arcola

The service project of the senior class — Project Gabey Baby — pays tribute to Arcola grad Gabe Watson, who recently was deployed to Afghanistan, where he will be stationed for nine months. Drop boxes are located throughout the school for students to contribute to care packages to be mailed to Watson. "Receiving a care package from home can really help out a deployed service member," senior Ryann Fishel said. — Claire Miller

Armstrong

On Fridays throughout the year, small gestures will be made to make the atmosphere at Armstrong more exciting.

Last week, students and staff showed school spirit by wearing purple and gold. Each student was greeted with a high-five from staff — wearing Mickey Mouse gloves — when arriving. The school song was played in the hallways between classes as well. "It's a good gesture that totally changes your day," senior Alyssa Hunt said. "Everybody is more energetic and positive during school." — Holley Hambleton

Bement

During P.E. class last Thursday, Bement students got a surprise, courtesy of the Illinois Army National Guard: A 40-foot-high rock wall was brought in for the day. Set up behind the school’s parking lot, the wall was a beehive of activity as students climbed throughout the day. National Guard Staff Stg. Jonas Venable said the wall is transported to schools throughout the state where “it’s a big hit everywhere we take it,” he said. — Zac Wright

Bismarck-Henning

Last week, the student leaders put on a bake sale, with proceeds going toward the purchase of toys to be donated to Chance Kistler's family at Friday's Salt Fork vs. Bismarck-Henning football game. The family will then donate the toys to St. Louis Children's Hospital. — Jeanna Russell

Blue Ridge

Members of Blue Ridge's FFA chapter attended a youth leadership conference at the UI last Wednesday. First-year members participated in a series of three hands-on workshops that centered on the Road to Success: a Heart, Brain and Courage theme. — Kylie Moubry

Centennial

Homecoming week was a success. The chili supper brought in more than 100 customers; Jay Terry and Tashianna Williams were crowned king and queen, and the varsity football team blew out Peoria Manual 58-12 on Friday night. — Aryssa Harris

Cerro Gordo

At Thursday's bonfire, the school's band, dance team, cheerleaders, volleyball team and football team were introduced, as well as homecoming king Rmi Badouix and queen Genna Heitz. At Friday's football game, the band — under the command of drum major Sam Cullison and director Chevauna Adams — played as the court was presented. — Emma Tuttle

Champaign Central

To kick off homecoming week, the seniors beat the juniors 50-6 in powderpuff football at McKinley Field. The game was followed by the annual bonfire. — Walker Stillman

Chrisman

Registration is underway for the Academic Honor Society's annual blood drive on Oct. 12. Minimum age to participate is 16, and high school students must have a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian to take part. — Briar Napier

Danville

The Vikings head into homecoming week with much to cheer about. Volleyball players Megan Burton and Kelsey Wendell made the all-tournament team in Watseka, and the "Purge Boys" — the top-rated football team in the area — are 5-0 ahead of Friday's visit from Centennial. — Roy Staple

Fisher

Homecoming highlights included:

— The king and queen — Chase Vestal and Jansyn Hopkins — were announced at last week's pep rally.

— The senior class won the float-building contest in advance of Saturday's Hogwarts dance.

— Bob Lindsay, Tom Shallenberger and Jon Kelly were credited with making the week run smoothly. — Hannah Hires

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

Jacob Maskel and Ryann Silvey were named homecoming king and queen last weekend. Senior king candidates included Waylon Conrad, Dustin Campbell, Conor Steinbaugh and Jon Munoz. Senior queen candidates included Mary Key, Haylee Roberson, Hadley Goodwin and Madeline Lawhorn.

Also on the court: freshman attendants Ethan Blacketter and Taylor Stahl; sophomore attendants Wyatt Mosier and Kasie Anderson; and junior attendants Austin Hinchman and Dylann Hall. — Mary Key

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

For this year's student elections at GCMS, candidates were required to get petitions signed, make a campaign video and participate in a debate. Students then voted by ballot. This year's class officers are:

Freshman: President Daniel Jones, Vice President

Ethan Freehill, Secretary of Class Summer Roesch, Secretary of Public Affairs Peyton Kean

Sophomores: President Claire Rutherford, Vice President Hattie Parsons, Secretary of Class Jessica Mueller, Secretary of Public Affairs Shannon Spangler

Juniors: President Audrey Boss, Vice President Brooke Wilfong, Secretary of Class Molly Kollross, Secretary of Public Affairs Allison Davis

Seniors: President Alex Hunt, Vice President Sophie Hafer, Secretary of Class Jessalyn Davis, Secretary of Public Affairs Taylor Engel — Jessalyn Davis

Heritage

As part of volleyball senior night, Lindsey Stokes, Katelyn Stokes, Maddie Fitzgerald, Teagan Townsend, Ashley Bosch and Alli Benschneider were recognized before last week's match against Chrisman. The theme for the student section was a White Out. Cake and punch were served after the match. — Sofie Schwink

Judah Christian

The student council, including senior members Marc Davis, Madelyn Peters and Sam Conway, chose the homecoming theme: The Luau, a Hawaiian-themed dance. Also, the girls' cross-country team (Allison Conway, Angela Roesler, Katie Limentato, Kylie Hettmansberger, Laura Krasa, Luz Johnson, Tory Clevenger) had its best team finish in program history at the Spartan Classic. — Allison Conway

Mahomet-Seymour

Seniors Morgan Cheek and Josh Ekberg were chosen by fellow students to receive the DAR/SAR (Daughters/Sons of the American Revolution) awards. Students who win the award "most represent a good citizen and a good person all around," Cheek said. — Tiana Dyson

Monticello

As part of suicide prevention week, members of the school's Lifesavers club are visiting homerooms to teach students about the benefits of small acts of kindness. Senior leaders Livia Schumacher, Sam Menacher, Evelyn Knittle and Clay Wittig created and planned the activities. — Jarron Roy

Paxton-Buckley-Loda

Senior Cooper Johnson has been named a Commended Student in the National Merit Scholarship program. He placed in the top 5 percent of more than 1 million students who participated in the competition. He plans to attend Washington (Mo.) University to study biochemistry and computer engineering. — Elisabeth Miller

Rantoul

On Friday, homecoming king Mortrellian (Duck) Gibson and queen Danielle Birch were crowned at the school's pep rally at Bill Walsh Field. — Natalie Vaughan

Salt Fork

Ahead of this weekend's homecoming, the senior class voted on the court: Larry Hubbard, Rylan Tate, Caleb Fauver, Carlos Castillo and Justin Arnett; Amanda Darr, Aleah Carder, Kathryn Witte, Shaylynn Hubbard and Beth Pirie. — Dawson LaBaw

Schlarman

The homecoming theme was games — from video games like Pokemon Go and Mario to board games like Monopoly. Friday's football game brought out the Toppless Toppers (boys student section) and cheerleaders, with Saturday's dance ("Night in Paris") capping the week. — Mathias Miles

Shiloh

The school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) participated in a See You At The Pole event that played out across the country. This year's theme was We Cry Out. The morning session at the flagpole included an appearance by Brad Reineke, the senior pastor at Oakland Christian Church. — Shayne Smith

St. Joseph-Ogden

A total of 156 students — ranging from sophomores to graduated seniors — were recognized at an academic assembly on Friday. Students qualified if they had a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher, passed five classes during both semesters and earned grades of "C" or higher. Dr. Alison Stoner, a 1994 SJ-O grad, was the headline speaker. — Zea Maroon

St. Thomas More

Homecoming week included SOUPer Hero Day on Monday (dedicated to Sam Wells), Tropical Tourist Day on Tuesday, Character Day on Wednesday and Green and Gold Day on Thursday, in which upperclassmen wear green and underclassmen wear gold. — Emily Roth

Tuscola

The student council participated in the first district-level event of the school year at Unity. Accompanied by teacher Robert Boyd, students like Gemini Pettry, Miah Phillips and Emily Kemp participated in ice-breaker scavenger hunts and played Human Hungry Hungry Hippos. The event encouraged mingling between council members from the seven different schools in attendance. — Ashley Mattingly

Uni High

Spirit Week included Twin Day on Monday, Mismatch Day on Tuesday, Orange & Blue Day on Wednesday, Character Day (that Charlie Polonus as a Blind Mouse, left, and Lizzy Ramos a Shrek, right) on Thursday and Pajama Day on Friday. — Sankhya Hirani

Urbana

The Habitat For Humanity group at Urbana is prepping for its annual weeklong spring trip. Mark Foley, the head of the group and a teacher at Urbana, takes students south to help out where needed. The group has been taking this trip for several years, and it has been a success since the start. There is a while until the trip is taken, but getting the word out early will better the size and spirit. — Shelbert Nance

Villa Grove

Homecoming week highlights included the seniors winning the hallway decorating contest and the freshmen beating the juniors to take home first in macho volleyball. Rain pushed powderpuff football and the bonfire to Wednesday. — Karlee Reardon

Westville

Saturday night's talent show included performances by Landon Frazier, Charlie Dumach, Stephanie Steele, Karrin Estes, Nathaniel Pollert and Aereol Murphy. — Bailei Lankster