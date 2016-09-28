Judge's ruling upends voter registration at polls

Questions for Kacich? Ask them here

CHICAGO — A federal judge's ruling has brought more chaos and confusion to voting in Illinois, blocking an initiative in Champaign County and other large counties that would have allowed Election Day voter registration at all polling places.

In his ruling Tuesday on a lawsuit brought by the Liberty Justice Center, an affiliate of the Illinois Policy Institute, U.S. District Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan wrote that the "public interest is served by ensuring that all Illinois voters have an equal opportunity to vote in Illinois," and allowing a more extensive Election Day registration system in Champaign County and 20 others "gives an unfair advantage to voters in certain counties."

"Equality under the law does not end at the city limits," Der-Teghiayan wrote. "The ability of United States citizens to vote should not be determined by the level of financial resources of the county in which they reside."

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office is appealing the ruling, which will have no effect in Vermilion and most other downstate counties.

"We don't do it in Vermilion County because we don't have electronic poll books and we're under 100,000 population," said Vermilion County Clerk Cathy Jenkins. "If you want to do the same-day here, you have to come into the (courthouse) annex" in downtown Danville.

But in Champaign County, the ruling means "more chaos for us in our office and unfortunately more chaos for the voters. They're the ones who are going to be negatively impacted by it," said County Clerk Gordy Hulten, a Republican who supported the Democratic-backed legislation in the General Assembly. "The folks who show up at their polling place, having counted on the fact that they could update their registration there because they've been told that's the case for more than a year, now all of a sudden with six weeks left before the election, that's no longer the case."

About 7,000 people, most of them on the University of Illinois campus, took advantage of Election Day registration in the spring primary, Hulten said. That was the second-greatest total in the state.

"That's one of the reasons why I supported this law when it passed because I understand there is significant demand for it, and it's going to be one of the challenges heading into November, educating voters who were counting on it. Now it's going to be very difficult to get the word out to them that it's not available," he said.

In April, the Champaign County Board voted to appropriate an extra $105,000 to the county clerk's office to cover the cost of a more ambitious voter-education and support program, including extra election judges to handle Election Day registration.

"The fact that we have to now pay our software developers to go back and change everything is going to eat up whatever savings we might get by not being forced to offer this in polling places," he said.

For now, Hulten said, his office now will work on "two parallel tracks" in case Der-Teghiayan's ruling is reversed — one "where we are ready for Election Day registration in every polling place and one where we only offer it at the county clerk's office. That's going to cause a significant amount of confusion for our election judges and especially our voters."

Hulten noted that two years ago, Champaign County had Election Day registration, but only at his office at the Brookens Center.

"When that was the situation two years ago for the governor's election, we had a pilot program, and we had 800 people take advantage of it," Hulten said. "For a presidential election, I could easily envision two or three times that here, which is going to create a very busy situation here."

Tuesday's ruling came about a week after another court ruling that removed independent congressional candidate David Gill from the ballot in Champaign County. Until that time, Hulten was unable to print ballots to send out to absentee voters overseas.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois and a number of other organizations bemoaned the court ruling.

"We are concerned about the impact of this decision, changing the rules of voting so close to this hotly contested election. We must continue to use every available method to ensure that every eligible voter in our state can access the ballot — not create obstacles to the franchise. We encourage the state of Illinois and the Cook County Clerk — parties in this matter — to explore all legal options to protect voters' rights," said the ACLU's Ed Yohnka.

Common Cause Illinois, the League of Women Voters and other groups rued that the change is coming so close to Election Day.

"To suspend Election Day registration and suppress the vote less than two weeks before the voter registration deadline will hurt communities across Illinois who were counting on being able to register and vote on November 8," said Trevor Gervais, an organizer for Common Cause.