'Spilled drink' triggered Campustown shooting

URBANA — A Champaign teenager paroled two weeks ago from boot camp for a shooting offense has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in the death of a bystander in a shooting early Sunday morning in Campustown.

“It all appears to have stemmed from a spilled drink,” State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said of the convoluted facts that led to the savage beating of one man, the fatal shooting of a visitor to Champaign, and the wounding of three others.

Authorities announced at a morning news conference that they are looking for Robbie M. Patton, 18, whose last known local address was in the 500 block of East Washington Street.

Circuit Judge Tom Difanis on Tuesday issued a warrant for Patton’s arrest with a $5 million bond.

He is accused of fatally shooting George Korchev, 22, of Mundelein, who was visiting Champaign over the weekend and was set to begin a new job Monday as a registered nurse in Libertyville.

Patton was paroled Sept. 9 after having served about 8 1/2 months of an eight-year prison term for aggravated discharge of a firearm. It was Difanis who recommended Patton for boot camp in April over the objection of Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach after Patton pleaded guilty to the weapons charge for firing a handgun Dec. 14 in the parking lot of Steak ‘n Shake, 2010 N. Prospect Ave., C. No one was injured in that shooting.

In Sunday morning’s gun violence, Rietz said, it appeared that Patton was allegedly shooting at a group of men who had beaten his friend.

Rietz laid out the following facts for The News-Gazette:

There was a party going on in an apartment at 306 1/2 E. Green St. about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

“During the party inside, a girl spills a drink on another girl. This leads to a disagreement that spills out into the parking lot,” she said.

That address is a three-story building that features retail stores on the ground floor and two stories of apartments above. It has a parking lot to the west; just west of that is the post office. Immediately east of the structure is a high-rise apartment building.

“Security-camera video shows many, many, many young people in the parking lot and different fights going on,” she said.

Apparently, the boyfriend of one of the girls in the drink altercation got involved in a fight with five or six other young men, Rietz said.

“We’ve obtained cellphone video of the very brutal fight where he ends up unconscious on the ground. These five or six are kicking him about the head and body while he lay unconscious and nobody helps him,” she said.

Rietz said another piece of video shows people milling around in the lot and an individual in a black sweatshirt, later identified as Patton, comes over and sees his unconscious friend.

“Robbie Patton gets agitated and pulls the hood of his sweatshirt up over his head and takes off toward the north. Witnesses report seeing him holding a gun and firing it in the direction of the victims who are walking on the path and not at all involved,” she said.

The intended targets, she said, were apparently the men kicking Patton’s friend, but none of the four men hit by gunfire were involved in the beating.

The path she referred to is a walkway on the north side of Green Street, north of the apartment building where the party was, which runs alongside the Boneyard Creek.

That’s where Mr. Korchev was fatally wounded as he walked with two male friends. One of his friends was also shot but survived. Two other men in that area were also hit by gunfire and survived, according to Lt. Dave Shaffer, head of the Champaign Police Department’s investigations division, which has been working nonstop on the shooting since it happened.

The shooting occurred just minutes after the man’s beating, Rietz said. She added that authorities are confident there was only one shooter on Green Street on Sunday morning.

Meantime, Rietz said police are still working to identify and locate the men who attacked Patton’s friend. They are also expected to be criminally charged.

Authorities obtained cellphone video from a woman who was recording the beating. After hearing the shots, she ran into traffic on Green Street and was hit by a vehicle but was not seriously injured. The driver of the vehicle that struck her stopped further down on Green and notified police about hitting the woman.

Rietz said police have spoken with the beating victim, who spent the night at Carle Foundation Hospital and was released.

The apartment where the party was going on was rented by some Champaign residents, and despite its location in the heart of Campustown, police don’t think any of the people directly involved in Sunday’s melee were University of Illinois students.

Shaffer said Tuesday that contrary to initial police reports, detectives don’t think the Green Street shootings are related to one that happened about 30 minutes later several blocks to the west.

Shaffer said police do not have much information about a party on South State Street near John Street where a woman was shot about 1:08 a.m.

“We have not gotten a ton of cooperation. We have very limited information on that. What little we do have does not connect it to the Green Street shooting,” Shaffer said, unable to theorize what may have precipitated the gunfire there.

In the State Street shooting, the woman received a minor wound to the leg, he said, and was treated and released.

The Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force is following up on that shooting, he said.

Patton was already arrested once this month after his release from prison.

On Sept. 11 — two days after being granted parole — UI police arrested him for allegedly lying about his identity. A police report said Patton was a passenger in a car that police stopped about 1:15 a.m. that Sunday near Green and Locust streets for an alleged traffic violation.

Smelling cannabis emanating from the car, police had the driver, Tyren Mercier, 18, of Champaign, get out. He was later arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of cocaine after police said they found individually wrapped packages of cocaine in his wallet. Patton was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of identification and was in jail until Sept. 19, when he posted bond.

Prison and court records show Patton served a total of 259 days behind bars in the county jail and the state prison system for the Steak ‘n Shake shooting.

In that shooting, also investigated by Champaign police, Patton is thought to have fired a gun at two men in the parking lot of the restaurant about 5:30 p.m. on that Monday. Police said he and Antonio Wright were inside the restaurant when they were approached by two men who asked them to step outside.

They did, and Patton retrieved a gun from a sport utility vehicle and fired it at the other men. No one was hit.