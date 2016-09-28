Teacher of the Week: Angela Lindquist

On Wednesdays, we'll spotlight a difference-making area educator. To nominate a teacher, tweet to education reporter @Nicole_Lafond with the hashtag #TeacherOfTheWeek.

This week ... Meet Angela Lindquist, a fifth-grade teacher at the recently renamed Dr. Preston L. Williams Jr. Elementary School in Urbana who works every day toward making her classroom a "safe learning environment" that is based off of respect.

"I like to develop a team within my classroom where everybody takes ownership: it is not just my classroom, but our classroom," she said. "The staff at Dr. Williams is what makes us unique. We all work together because we are there for our students. My students are not just my students, they belong to all of us."

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention? Counting back slowly from five to zero.

Three items you have on your desk? A humongous calendar, tons of pens and Kleenex.

Teaching supply you can't live without? Markers and giant Post-It pads.

Funniest question a student has asked? When I called on a student the other day he replied, 'Yes, my lady?' Complete with an accent and all.

Favorite hobby? Crafting. I love creating things with different materials, especially paint.

Tell me about a lesson plan you're most proud of. I am really proud of my World War II unit that I have adapted throughout the past two years. I took an amazing literature class while working on my master's (degree) and the professor really opened my eyes to bring in different perspectives while teaching social studies. I have worked hard to bring in different reading selections at different levels to reach all of my students. They are able to engage in a meaningful way while gaining multiple perspectives on the same topic which empowers them to question what has happened in the past.

Subject/topic you enjoy teaching the most? My favorite subject to teach is math. My district has just adopted a new curriculum and my students are gaining an incredible amount of confidence in their math skills. It is incredible to see their transformation.

What's the best part of your job? What's the most difficult part? The best part of teaching is feeling like I am impacting young lives everyday. The most difficult part of teaching is not having enough time in the day to do everything that needs to be done for my students.

Social media you use most often? Facebook.

If you could visit any country in the world, it'd be ... Spain.

Latest you've stayed at school working? 1 in the morning. That was my first year of teaching, when I was setting up my classroom.

What does your morning routine look like? I wait outside my door and greet every student. As they enter the classroom they vote for lunch and get busy on their morning work. From here I take attendance and lunch count. After morning announcements, we get started with our Language Arts block.

What's the best day of the week? Monday because I know I have the opportunity to impact my students for the next five days.

My favorite song is ... "Greater" by Mercy Me

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... A stay-at-home mom.

I'm always texting ... My husband, my mom and my sister.

If I could get free tickets to a concert it would be to see ... Pentatonix.

My favorite local restaurant is ... Radio Maria.

One item on my bucket list is ... To write a book.