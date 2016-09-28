Tom Kacich: Hold your horses, trail runners

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Dave Brown of Springfield-based Halverson Construction Company Inc. builds a form Tuesday for a concrete section near a steel bridge installed over the Salt Fork west of St. Joseph as part of the Kickapoo Rail Trail.

As inviting as it looks, it's important to know that the first leg of the long-awaited Kickapoo Rail Trail is not yet open.

And the 6.7-mile segment of the recreational trail from Urbana to St. Joseph — the first of its type in East Central Illinois — won't be open until next summer.

But work is progressing nicely, said Dan Olson, executive director of the Champaign County Forest Preserve District, and it's right on schedule.

"They're still on track, on time to have it all opened by June or July of next year. That aligns with the original calendar that was presented by Cross (Construction, the contractor for the project) and presented to IDOT," he said. "So they're moving along well, despite some rain days and things like that."

It's possible, he said, that part of the first trail segment, which runs along U.S. 150, will get its crushed-limestone base applied before the end of the construction season Nov. 1.

"I imagine that it's pretty attractive for people to walk on now because a lot of that base material is down. It looks like a finished trail but it's not finished," said Olson. "We've still got to put down the top layer of crushed limestone, and that won't be a for a little while yet.

"Cross is saying that it might get some of that done this fall, but it definitely will go into the beginning of next year's construction season."

Eventually, the Kickapoo Rail Trail will be 24.5 miles long and will extend from east Urbana to Kickapoo State Park along what 100 years ago was a very busy Big Four Railroad line.

One of the major landmarks along the trail is the remnants of an old railroad trestle bridge, just west of St. Joseph, that crosses over the Salt Fork of the Vermilion River. Earlier this month, a pre-manufactured steel bridge was put into place atop the old bridge, Olson said.

"It went pretty quickly," said Olson. "They began about two weeks ago and there's still work to be done. Nobody should be on that bridge now, but you can kind of tell what the bridge is going to look like by what's in there already. There's some concrete work to be done, some pier work and approach work. But it's important for people to know the bridge is closed."

The forest preserve district and the Vermilion County Conservation District, which is overseeing constriction on the eastern half of the Kickapoo Rail Trail, hope to soon announce other grants and private donations to the trail, he said.

"We're still looking to bridge the gap," he said. "But the gap keeps getting smaller."

Construction bids on the Urbana to St. Joseph phase came in at about $2.8 million, some $400,000 more than had been estimated. But private donations have closed much of that gap. Last weekend a "River to Rail" bicycle ride attracted about 135 bicyclists and raised more money for the project.

Olson said he's heard that people are eager to use the trail and that they've been checking it out.

"That base material that's on there now almost looks like a finished product, but it's not," said Olson. "It wouldn't surprise me that people are walking it. I'm sure there are people who are curious about it.

"It's amazing when we're out there walking, especially in the areas where the base material is done. It's very inviting."

Too inviting for some motocross bikers, he said.

"We were concerned about some motorcross bikes on the trail a couple of times. That's something that even when it's open we're not going to allow. The biggest thing right now is that the construction company has it closed, we have it closed," Olson said of the trail. "It's in a fragile state right now because it's obviously not completed while the dirt work is going on. Something like motorbikes can do some pretty significant damage in a short amount of time. The dirt and the sub base and everything else, those tires can really tear it up. That the big issue we're trying to avoid."

The motorbikers didn't appear to cause any damage, he said.

"You could see where the tires ran. But they seemed to be in and out of there pretty quickly, so no major damage was done on our end. But we have a lot of construction equipment out there, so that's a concern too."

Bennett takes to TV

State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, who has a huge fundraising lead on Urbana Republican Mike Madigan in the 52nd Senate District race, is the first local candidate to begin advertising on local broadcast TV.

Bennett, with a fundraising edge of about $300,000 to $46,000, has committed more than $200,000 to broadcast TV ads, according to a advertising order at WAND-TV. That includes 238 spots, 187 of which are booked to run in October.

In addition to a nearly $57,000 order at WAND, Bennett is buying time at WICS, WCIA and WRSP.

The spots began last Friday and are booked through Nov. 6. He's buying almost exclusively local news shows, although he also purchased some time during "Face the Nation" and "CBS Sunday Morning."

Durbin speech

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., will deliver the third lecture in the University of Illinois' College of Law series on "What Abraham Lincoln Means to the 21st Century," a series of addresses in 2016 and 2017 intended to mark the sesquicentennial of Lincoln's death and, two years later, the founding of the University of Illinois.

Durbin will speak at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, at the Lincoln Hall Theater. The ecture is free and open to the public.

George Will and Bob Woodward already have delivered lectures in the Lincoln series, and Durbin and Stephen L. Carter, the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law at Yale University, have been scheduled to speak this fall.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 217-351-5221 or kacich@news-gazette.com.