Top of the Morning, Sept. 28, 2016

Photo by: Provided John Rubins had his quad cycle looking good at the Fourth of July parade.

John Rubins was taken aback when his quad cycle went missing from an Urbana parking lot last Thursday.

Even more surprising is that no one has found the out-of-the-ordinary contraption in the days since.

“I think it would be pretty easy to spot — not too many four-wheeled velocars in town,” Rubins said. ”But there are lots of nooks and crannies, I suppose.”

Rubins, who teaches story writing at the University of Illinois and volunteers at The Bike Project of

Urbana-Champaign, makes novelty bikes “for fun.” This particular two-seater was built two years ago.

“I designed and fabricated it myself using some scrap kid bikes and also some additional steel,” he said. “It’s loosely based on the Mochet velocars that were made in France between the world wars.”

Cool.

“I use the bike for some fun rides, but mostly I bring it out for various bike and bike safety advocacy events,” he continued. “I think it’s good to remember that bikes and bike riding are not just exercise, but fun. I think some novelty bikes like this one help to get that message across.”

The bike went missing from an Urbana parking lot. If you see it, let Rubins know at 217-898-7408 or john.rubins@gmail.com.

“I figure this would have been a joyride theft and thought for sure I or one of my friends might have spotted it by now left in a parking lot, a park or even just the side of the road in a residential neighborhood,” he said. “Not yet, though.”