Two caught after chase facing drug charges

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Dequaun Clark Image

URBANA — Two Champaign men who allegedly had cocaine and heroin intended for sale were arrested Tuesday afternoon as they tried to run from police.

Both Dequaun Clark, 25, and Cozene Taylor Jr., 27, were charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and heroin, Class 1 felony offenses. Judge Brett Olmstead set bond at $30,000 for each and told them to be back in court Nov. 1.

A Champaign police report said police were out looking Tuesday for a person wanted for a crime when they saw Clark driving on Bradley Avenue and thought the wanted person could be with him.

The report also said police knew that Clark did not have a valid driver's license.

A police squad car pulled up at the same four-way intersection that Clark did, and after seeing the officer, Clark allegedly took off at a high speed and ran a stop sign at Hill and Prairie streets.

After following the car for several blocks, police found it abandoned in the 1500 block of Kiler Drive and saw Clark and Taylor walking away from it.

Police ordered them to stop, but the pair ran, discarding items that were in their pockets as they fled.

The report said Clark, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Kiler, was caught as he tried to jump a fence.

Taylor, who listed an address in the 700 block of Hollycrest Drive, turned and tossed items in a driveway in the 1400 block of Sunset Drive before he jumped a wooden privacy fence.

The report said police quickly caught Taylor and in his underwear found a plastic bag with about 5 grams of a substance believed to be heroin. Near the wooden fence on Sunset that Taylor jumped police found a cigarette pack that contained 42 individually packaged rocks of what appeared to be crack cocaine. That weighed almost 9 grams.

Police also found other bags of what appeared to be heroin along the flight path taken by the pair.

If convicted, both men face prison terms of between four and 30 years. Both have prior felony convictions.