UPDATED: Prussing throws hat in ring

URBANA — Laurel Prussing will seek a fourth term as Urbana’s mayor in April, she announced today.

It will be a two-woman race — at least — between Urbana’s first female mayor and city councilwoman Diane Marlin, who announced her intention to run in June.

Of Marlin's candidacy, Prussing said: "That's fine, I'll run on my own record. I've been pretty innovative."

Asked about the possibility of a second council member joining the race — Aaron Ammons told The News-Gazette last week's he's also mulling a run — Prussing said: "Anyone can run, it doesn't matter to me how many people are running."

Prussing, who was elected mayor in 2005 and won re-election in 2009 and 2013, said she made the decision awhile ago but didn't feel the timing was right for a formal announcement until now.

At this afternoon's news conference, held in her home office, Prussing also spoke about:

— Crime rates that have gone down since she took office. "I've been able to make tough, good decisions," she said.

— The city's ongoing feud with Carle over property taxes. "We'll never treat someone the way Carle treated us," she said.