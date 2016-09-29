4-year-old Ind. girl dies in rollover accident north of Bismarck

VERMILION COUNTY — A 4-year-old girl from rural Williamsport, Ind., is dead following a one-vehicle rollover accident late Wednesday afternoon north of Bismarck.

Vermilion County Coroner Peggy Johnson said Kimberlie Davis was pronounced dead at 5:49 p.m. at Presence United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville. Preliminary autopsy results show she suffered blunt force trauma to the head.

The accident occurred at 4:57 p.m. on State Line Road about a half-mile south of County Road 2650 North, according to a Vermilion County sheriff's report.

Capt. Mike Hartshorn said Kimberlie was a passenger in a car driven by her mother, Amanda Davis, 32, of rural Williamsport.

Amanda Davis was driving a 2011 Chevy Tahoe north on State Line Road when she passed another vehicle driving south. The vehicles didn't collide, but the driver of the other vehicle reported seeing the Tahoe lose control, go off the road, hit an embankment and turn over in a cornfield.

Hartshorn said Amanda Davis' three other children, including a 10-year-old and two 4-year-olds, were also in the vehicle. Kimberlie and the two other 4-year-olds were triplets.

He said one of the other 4-year-olds was ejected from the vehicle but didn't sustain any injuries. The other two children and their mother weren't injured, either. However, they were all taken to the hospital for observation.

Johnson said Kimberlie was strapped in a booster seat in the back seat.

Hartshorn said sheriff's deputies continue to investigate the crash. He added that no tickets have been issued at this time.