Academy High sets tuition at $15,800 per year

CHAMPAIGN — Good grades aren't all prospective students will need to be accepted into Champaign's new, independent high school.

Three days before Academy High's application period opens for interested eighth- and ninth-graders, school officials unveiled the annual tuition figure: $15,800.

The rate was calculated using a number of factors, including how much other independent schools charge, the socioeconomics of the area and the estimated needs for operating the school, interim Head of School Nick Edgerton said.

Officials also looked at what other private schools around the area charge, he said.

By comparison, Countryside, a K-8 independent school in south Champaign, asks for between $13,170 to $13,550 a year for tuition, depending on the age of the student.

The annual rate for non-Catholic students enrolled at St. Thomas More is $10,703. For Catholic students, it's a little more than $7,000.

Academy High's school board unanimously approved providing access to financial aid, Edgerton said. Enrollment and financial assistance applications will be available its website.

A division of the National Association of Independent Schools will provide estimates for potential financial assistance for applicants, based on need, he said. Families can pay tuition in three different ways: annually, semiannually or in 10 monthly installments.

For its first school year, starting August 2017, Academy High hopes to recruit about 40 freshmen and sophomore students, total. Officials aren't looking to attract students from any particular school or district but are hoping to enroll ninth- and 10th-graders from across the area.

"Anyone within driving distance," Edgerton said.

Current seventh-graders can also apply starting Saturday for the 2018-19 school year.

School officials are working on a deal for a temporary location for the school for 2017-18.