Area history, Sept. 29, 2016

Today is Thursday, Sept. 28, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, an offender who gave his name as D.W. Stevick appeared before Magistrate Young this afternoon and pleaded guilty to a charge of congregating to drink and paid a fine of $12.50, the Champaign Daily Gazette reported. Stevick is the publisher of the Champaign Daily News.

In 1966, the Urbana board of education authorized architect C.T. Jackson to proceed with preliminary drawings for additions at Webber, Yankee Ridge and Prairie schools. Plans for an addition to Leal School were deferred to the board's Oct. 5 meeting.

In 2001, Champaign city staffers and engineering firms are examining an aggressive construction schedule to start the first phase of the Campus Area Transportation Study and a project that will improve the infrastructure and streetscape on campus. Included is a plan to reduce Green Street from four lanes to three lanes, creating a center turn lane.