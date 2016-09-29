C-U man charged with molesting 3 girls

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Dale A. Jones

URBANA — A local man accused of sexually molesting three girls in his care is being held in the county jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Dale A. Jones, 60, who listed addresses on Pfeffer Road in Urbana and on Kimberly Drive in Champaign, was criminally charged Thursday in Champaign County Circuit Court with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Champaign County Sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said his office was notified Tuesday by the Department of Children and Family Services about the allegations.

A counselor at Urbana High School — a mandated reporter — notified DCFS of a student's report that she had allegedly been molested over a period of years by Jones, Apperson said.

Apperson said investigators and a professional trained in forensic interviewing talked to that girl and two others at the Children's Advocacy Center and learned that each of them had been molested at different times by Jones while in his care.

The charges allege activity that occurred between October 2002 through 2012 at different addresses in Champaign and Urbana, Apperson said.

Apperson said the girls knew each other and that the sexual misconduct allegedly happened when Jones was alone with each.

If convicted, Jones faces six to 60 years in prison on one predatory criminal sexual assault charge alleging more recent conduct and six to 30 years on the other two. And, because there are different victims, the sentences for each count would have to be served one after the other.

Judge Brett Olmstead told Jones to be back in court Nov. 1.