Candidate forum: Champaign County recorder of deeds

CHAMPAIGN — Calling himself the "underdog" in the race for Champaign County recorder, Democrat Matt Duco proposed a number of populist ideas during a candidate forum Thursday night with his Republican opponent, former county clerk Mark Shelden.

Shelden, who served as county clerk from 1997 to 2011, boasted of cutting his budget during the period, making government more transparent by putting more information online and improving technology in the clerk's office.

"It actually went down by $18,000 in 14 years. I'm very proud of that and proud of the great service we did and the innovations we made," Shelden said.

But Duco pledged to look into opening the office for a few hours on Saturdays, to not take a 2 percent pay hike in the recorder's salary (now $92,828 a year) coming on Dec. 1 and to establish a property fraud review and referral process to help fight property fraud.

"I go door to door and talk to people and they say, 'I want to know where my property line ends and I can't go to the recorder's office,'" he said after the forum. "There's so many people who don't know the information that is there. I think if we were open on Saturdays more people would be able to access it."

Duco said he "didn't want it to increase costs," so he would staff the office himself for a few hours every Saturday.

"There are minimum hours required by statute, but you can be open more," he said.

Shelden, though, said he wouldn't support the extended Saturday hours, saying that the county's labor contract with AFSCME "wouldn't allow that."

He noted that he worked on Saturdays and Sundays as county clerk, even delivering marriage licenses.

"But I don't think there's a big need for it," he said of the Saturday hours. "The vast majority of things in the office are done by title companies. I can see maybe being open one Saturday a quarter or something. If there's a need I would meet it, but I just haven't heard this request before."

Duco also said he wouldn't take the 2 percent pay raise for the recorder that was approved by the county board last February.

"The county politician's salary in Champaign County is out of control. Right now the county recorder is paid almost six figures," he said. "Enough is enough. I would stop it and work to make sure we hold the line on it. The latest salary that was passed I will not be taking."

"The pay's already been set," Shelden said. "The salary the county board sets, that's the salary we'll get."

Neither candidate expressed outright support for a long-debated plan to merge the recorder's and county clerk's offices.

"I would be in favor of the people having a vote on that. That doesn't necessarily mean that I think the office should be eliminated," he said.

He said he would support "cross-training of staff" with the county clerk's office "so they can help out in the respective busy times."

Shelden said he "wasn't opposed to having a referendum" but that people in real estate and title business are opposed to the idea.

He said that the recorder's office is financed entirely through fees so that any savings from merging the office wouldn't help the county's general fund.

"If you save $50,000 the net result is not $50,000 into the county general corporate fund but the net result would be a two dollar reduction in the cost of recording a document," Shelden said. "Your cost of recording a mortgage would go from $58 to $56."