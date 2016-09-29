Candidate forum: State's attorney hopefuls in stark opposition

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Champaign County state's attorney candidates George Vargas, a Republican who is currrently assistant public defender, and Julia Rietz, the Democratic incumbent, leave the platform without shaking hands after their debate Thursday night at the Champaign City Building.

CHAMPAIGN — Assistant Public Defender and state's attorney candidate George Vargas didn't hesitate to mention the elephant in the room during Thursday's forum with Julia Rietz, who is seeking her fourth term in the role.

In fact, Vargas talked about it in his opening statement.

"I want to make Champaign County safe," he said. "This isn't the first time someone died at the hands of someone who should have been locked up."

He's referring to Sunday's shooting that left one person dead and four injured, three of whom were shot. The suspected shooter, Robbie Patton, was paroled Sept. 9 after serving around 8 months of an eight-year prison sentence for aggravated discharge of a firearm. He then successfully completed a boot camp at the suggestion of Judge Tom Difanis, despite Assistant State's Attorney Matt Banach's objections.

Reitz responded to Vargas' jab by echoing her previous comments on the situation.

"We don't have crystal balls," Rietz said about her staff. "We do the best we can under the circumstances."

Things remained tense from there, with Rietz repeatedly mentioning the difficulty of answering the moderator's complex questions in a minute. It all culminated in some bickering during Vargas' closing statement. He said Rietz shouldn't be expressing pride in the work she has done, which he said led to deaths. He cited a trial in 2013 where Rietz's office released an involved person who then killed a witness.

Vargas continued on before Rietz cut him off and said he shouldn't be explicitly talking about such sensitive information.

"You're not my boss, so I'm free to talk about this," Vargas responded before finishing his statement. Then it was Rietz's turn.

"I find it troubling that Mr. Vargas discusses cases he doesn't know anything about, makes accusations and talks about his clients," she said. "It's an ethical concern."

After the forum concluded, the two candidates rose without looking at each other and proceeded to leave their seats without shaking hands.

Here is what each candidate had to say about other issues:

Gun-violence prevention

— Rietz: It needs to start in homes and communities. Supportive of the upcoming FreshStart program to reduce gun violence. Wants to provide more guns, services and opportunities "so people don't see violence in the streets as an option."

— Vargas: Also supports FreshStart and community involvement in the name of prevention. "Once they pick up a gun, it's too late. There's nothing we can do."

Gun-sale background checks

Vargas: Is a lawful gun owner who purchased his firearms in Champaign County from sellers "who have done what they're supposed to do" in terms of checks.

Rietz: Also thinks the checks are fine; said guns used in crimes are typically obtained illegally.

Racial disparity in, and reduction of, jail population

Vargas: The key is "targeting behaviors, not people." Strongly opposed to jailing first-time, nonviolent offenders. Will bring back the Adult Diversion Program to do this, eliminating Rietz's Second Chance program.

Rietz: Jail population has been "significantly reduced" during her time in office due to focus on arrest policies and moving cases "extremely fast." Mentioned room for that system to improve. Said law enforcement is doing training that addresses the racial disparity but noted how the issue is systemic and historical. "We all have to work on it in a variety of ways."

Proposed county facilities sales-tax increase

Rietz: It's needed to maintain buildings where work is done on behalf of the public and there's no room in the budget for that money to come from. The extra quarter-cent is needed to keep maintenance going.

Vargas: Is in favor of maintaining the buildings but has to research the issue more.

Proposal for elected county executive

Rietz: Doesn't support it. "This issue can be addressed politically and should be."

Vargas: Supports it. "I think it would solve a lot of gridlock in the county board."

Special programs for prison-sentence alternatives

Rietz: Eliminated the Adult Diversion Program because there wasn't room for it in the budget and Second Chance program was a cheaper alternative. "We've collected thousands of dollars of restitution and hundreds and hundreds of community service hours."

Vargas: Will find money for Adult Diversion because Second Chance issues misdemeanors when it isn't necessary.

DUI charges

Vargas: Wants to relax them. "If there's no accident and I can charge a person with a felony because they don't have their license and insurance, how can I benefit the community by making this person a felon?"

Rietz: Doesn't want to change them.

Mental health court

Vargas: In favor of bringing it back.

Rietz: Was involved in experimentation of it, said it ended up jailing more people because they didn't take their medication.

Handling police misconduct

Vargas: Will always get a special prosecutor so there's no concern about favoritism.

Rietz: Won't treat a case differently because of someone's job.