Champaign school board, teachers union approve contract

CHAMPAIGN — After five months of meetings, nine bargaining sessions, three pickets and one strike-authorization vote, the Champaign teachers union and Unit 4 officially settled on a contract this week.

The two-year contract was ratified by a "nearly unanimous" vote at Wednesday night's Champaign Federation of Teachers meeting, according to union President Jennifer White.

Thursday night, the board formalized its approval of the deal, which among other things gives teachers a step increase in salary, plus a 2.25 percent raise each year for teachers considered on-schedule and a 4 percent raise to off-schedule teachers.

The board approved the contract by unanimous vote.

The union's previous contract with the district expired June 30, but negotiations began in April. The union voted in favor of authorizing a strike at the beginning of September and during the last two meetings, a federal mediator was brought in to help both sides come to an agreement. The final meeting, on Sept. 20-21, lasted more than nine hours.