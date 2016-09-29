Champaign teens charged in connection with attacks on UI students

Photo by: Provided Jaime Varelas

CHAMPAIGN — Two Champaign teens have been charged with robbery and aggravated battery in connection with attacks on two University of Illinois students late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Jaime T. Varelas, 18, of 1300 block of Williamsburg Drive, has been charged as an adult while a 17-year-old boy with him has been charged in a juvenile petition.

At a late morning detention hearing Thursday, Judge Tom Difanis ordered the juvenile held in custody until his trial Oct. 21.

Difanis said after the youth was taken from the courtroom, he allegedly broke away from detention officers while in the holding cell area reserved for in-custody defendants and ran.

The teen was able to get out of the holding cell area, into the courtroom next to Difanis’ — it was not in session — and down the public hallway before he was caught moments later.

Difanis had ordered him detained after hearing facts that the teen and Varelas had allegedly beaten and robbed two different students in about three hours’ time.

Champaign police Lt. Robert Rea said about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, a female was walking on Stoughton near Fifth Street when she was pushed to the ground by males who struck her and tried to steal her purse that she was clutching. They eventally took her wallet and ran south.

The woman immediately reported the incident to Champaign police, who advised her to cancel her credit cards. At 12:10 a.m. Wednesday, she notified police that she had been alerted that someone was trying to use her credit cards at the Meijer Store on North Prospect Avenue.

Meijer employees reported two men were trying to buy an electronic gaming system and games but the credit cards were rejected.

Rea said by the time police arrived, the would-be patrons were gone but officers were able to review surveillance video.

Then, at 1:55 a.m. Wednesday, a male UI student was walking near Third Street and Springfield Avenue when he was hit in the back of the head with such force that it knocked his glasses off.

Rea said the man was knocked to the ground, punched, kicked and robbed of his cellphone and backpack, which contained a computer. Rea said the man was injured badly enough that he was taken to a hospital.

As police were dealing with that man, they were alerted by employees at Meijer that the people in earlier using the stolen credit card had returned, trying to use a different card to buy the same kind of electronic gaming system.

Officers returned to the store, found Varelas and the teen still in the store and arrested them.

On them, Rea said, officers found items taken from the mugging victims. He said they also found property in a car the two had arrived in at the store that was believed to have been stolen.

Rea said the male victim was unable to identify his attackers since he couldn’t see without his glasses but the woman who was robbed did identify them. She was not certain how many men attacked her but she believed it was two, Rea said.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Varelas at $75,000, ordered him to have no contact with the victims and be back in court Nov. 1.