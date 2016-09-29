Shooting suspect's arrest may not have meant parole violation, officials say

Other Related Content Special report: How Robbie Patton got out of prison

The chief deputy of the Champaign County Sheriff's Office said based on his experience, the county would not have been told by the Illinois Department of Corrections to keep campustown shooting suspect Robbie Patton in jail when he was arrested earlier this month, despite Patton being on parole.



Chief deputy Allen Jones said Patton was arrested on Sep. 11 for a misdemeanor offense of obstructing identification and spent about 90 minutes at the county jail before posting bond. Patton was taken into custody just two days after he was let out on parole for the shooting outside the Champaign Steak-n-Shake in December of last year.



Jones says a majority of the time, an arrest on a misdemeanor offense similar to this one would not have triggered a request from the department of corrections to hold Patton.

Patton was not required to wear an ankle bracelet when he was put on parole, a decision that was made by the state prisoner review board.



Corrrections spokesperson Nicole Wilson said the agency is notified when a parolee is arrested. However, Wilson said department policy does not require an immediate parole violation on misdemeanor charges. Those who are arrested receive a sanction which is included in their file.



Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Thursday that her office has no control on parole decisions.



Patton is now wanted on a charge of first degree murder for the fatal shooting of a man in the University of Illinois campustown area on Sunday morning.